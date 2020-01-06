e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Tennis / Winning start for Prajnesh, Ramkumar loses in first round in Bendigo

Winning start for Prajnesh, Ramkumar loses in first round in Bendigo

Prajnesh, India’s top-ranked singles player at 122, downed the local wild card Jason Kubler 7-5 6-3 in the first round of the USD 162480 ATP Challenger event.

tennis Updated: Jan 06, 2020 16:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bendigo, Australia
Prajnesh Gunneswaran during the US Open.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran during the US Open.(AP)
         

Prajnesh Gunneswaran made a winning start to the 2020 season but Ramkumar Ramanathan exited from the Apis Canberra International following a first round defeat, here on Monday. Prajnesh, India’s top-ranked singles player at 122, downed the local wild card Jason Kubler 7-5 6-3 in the first round of the USD 162480 ATP Challenger event.

The left-handed Indian needed one hour and 28 minutes to oust his rival, ranked 257 on the ATP singles chart. Prajnesh broke his rival four times and dropped his own serve twice in the contest.

“I served quite well but was a bit rusty at the start. Then I got going. It was a good day. I created a lot of chances and converted enough break points to finish comfortably,” Prajnesh told PTI.

“I should have won the second set 4-1 but he did well and I also dropped intensity a bit. I still have some wrist issues but I managed to play with it. I have not fully recovered from the tendonitis that I had got in China towards the end of the year,” he added.

Prajnesh will next face 13th seed Japanese Taro Daniel, ranked 106.

Ramkumar, though, had to endure a 6-3 2-6 3-6 first round defeat against Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in a contest that lasted one hour and 27 minutes.

The Indian could convert just one of the four break chances he earned.

tags
top news
Delhi Assembly elections on February 8, counting of votes on February 11
Delhi Assembly elections on February 8, counting of votes on February 11
For Delhi, BJP’s poll plank is development and ‘people-friendly’ measures
For Delhi, BJP’s poll plank is development and ‘people-friendly’ measures
Arvind Kejriwal tweets ‘five-word’ agenda after Delhi poll dates announcement
Arvind Kejriwal tweets ‘five-word’ agenda after Delhi poll dates announcement
‘Working to pacify’: BJP on Cong claim that it instigated JNU violence
‘Working to pacify’: BJP on Cong claim that it instigated JNU violence
‘Risky home dept not with capable leaders’: Saamana critiques Pawar’s experiment
‘Risky home dept not with capable leaders’: Saamana critiques Pawar’s experiment
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
Tata Nano ends 2019 with zero production, sales of just one unit
Tata Nano ends 2019 with zero production, sales of just one unit
0,6,6,6,6,6: KKR’s new recruit Tom Banton sets BBL on fire - Watch
0,6,6,6,6,6: KKR’s new recruit Tom Banton sets BBL on fire - Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News