Winning start for Prajnesh, Ramkumar loses in first round in Bendigo

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 16:40 IST

Prajnesh Gunneswaran made a winning start to the 2020 season but Ramkumar Ramanathan exited from the Apis Canberra International following a first round defeat, here on Monday. Prajnesh, India’s top-ranked singles player at 122, downed the local wild card Jason Kubler 7-5 6-3 in the first round of the USD 162480 ATP Challenger event.

The left-handed Indian needed one hour and 28 minutes to oust his rival, ranked 257 on the ATP singles chart. Prajnesh broke his rival four times and dropped his own serve twice in the contest.

“I served quite well but was a bit rusty at the start. Then I got going. It was a good day. I created a lot of chances and converted enough break points to finish comfortably,” Prajnesh told PTI.

“I should have won the second set 4-1 but he did well and I also dropped intensity a bit. I still have some wrist issues but I managed to play with it. I have not fully recovered from the tendonitis that I had got in China towards the end of the year,” he added.

Prajnesh will next face 13th seed Japanese Taro Daniel, ranked 106.

Ramkumar, though, had to endure a 6-3 2-6 3-6 first round defeat against Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in a contest that lasted one hour and 27 minutes.

The Indian could convert just one of the four break chances he earned.