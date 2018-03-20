 Yuki Bhambri advances in ATP Miami Masters qualifiers; Ramkumar Ramanathan ousted | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 20, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Yuki Bhambri advances in ATP Miami Masters qualifiers; Ramkumar Ramanathan ousted

Yuki Bhambri defeated Argentina’s Renzo Olivo in straight sets to move into the final round of the ATP Miami Masters tennis qualifiers.

tennis Updated: Mar 20, 2018 10:47 IST
Yuki Bhambri beat Argentina’s Renzo Olivo in straight sets to move into the final round of the ATP Miami Masters qualifiers.
Yuki Bhambri beat Argentina’s Renzo Olivo in straight sets to move into the final round of the ATP Miami Masters qualifiers. (AFP)

Continuing his imperious form, Yuki Bhambri crushed Argentina’s Renzo Olivo in straight sets to move into the final round of the ATP Miami Masters qualifiers but Ramkumar Ramanathan was ousted from the high-profile tennis tournament.

Yuki, who qualified for the Indian Wells Masters and went on to scalp world number 12 Lucas Puille, dispatched Olivo 6-4 6-1 in the opening round of the hard court event.

He next faces Sweden’s Elias Ymer, ranked 133 and coached by Robin Soderling, the two-time French Open finalist.

However, Ramkumar fell in the first round, losing 6-7(4), 4-6 to American Michael Mmoh.

more from tennis
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you