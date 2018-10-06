5 fun ways to wear a swimsuit everyday!

The swimsuit is perhaps the most controversial albeit ubiquitous summer clothing of 2018. It has become a cause for the feminists – as bikinis got banned in the almost 100-year-old beauty pageant Miss America recently and Unicode Consortium is developing modest swimwear options in addition to the candy-coloured polka-dot bikini emoji. Despite this, a swimsuit is your only answer to amphibious dressing – the most radical trend of the season.

A swimsuit, be it a one-piece, a bikini, a trikini or even a burkini is the most versatile piece of clothing in your wardrobe!

Indian swimsuit experts Shivan and Narresh say, “It is no surprise that bikini tops have become multi-purpose and are worn as bustiers with a sari. So are maillots, which serve as blouses to style with complementary resort wear through the day. One can wear it with shorts for the day, trousers for a work look, mid-length skirts for brunch and maxi skirts for an evening work-to-bar look.” A swimsuit – a one-piece, a bikini, a trikini or even a burkini – is probably the most versatile piece of clothing in your wardrobe that can be worn beyond the swimming pool.

Here’s how!

Party in an itsy-bitsy

Bikini and headband, Shivan & Narresh; culottes, Hemant & Nandita; shoes, H&M (Hari Nair )

Trans-seasonal party wear was never so much fun!

Wear your swimsuit with: “Anything flowy or romantic. They’re perfect for all kinds of party locations, from the bar to pool side. And you don’t need many outfits as you can match different swimwear and skirts. No need to buy extra dresses for the night, especially for vacation night outs,” says Karen Lou, Global Brand Manager of Australian swimwear brand, Sunseeker.

Accessorise with: “Nothing but a pair of sandals to bring relaxing atmosphere to the night,” says Karen.

Avoid: “Heavy weight fabrics,” she says.

Power suit your style

The unlikely match between a swimsuit and your workwear can make a likeable outfit

Swimsuit and overcoat, H&M; pants, The Summer House; jewellery, Mirakin (Hari Nair )

Wear your swimsuit with: “Power suits, as they are having a major moment and to team this up with swimwear is the ultimate sartorial choice! Pair your power suit with a swimwear body suit and mules,” says Resham Karmchandani, co-founder of the fashion brand The Pot Plant.

Accessorise with:“Contemporary jewellery and a subtle utilitarian bag,” feels Sanya Suri, who started The Pot Plant along with Resham.

Avoid:“Wearing a bikini to work as it’s too revealing,” she concludes.

Make formals ‘funner’

There was a time when the swimsuit was banned in various public places. Not anymore.

Swimsuit, The Summer House; jacket, pants and organza top, Kshitij Jalori; jewellery, Mirakin (Hari Nair)

Wear your swimsuit with: “Minimal yet statement pieces paired with attires that would offer ease of movement. The outfit, like a luxe pant suit or a lehenga, should keep the person in full spirits for a long time. The unconventional marriage between exuberant weddingwear and comforting swimwear gives one scope for functionality and innovation,” say designers Shivan and Narresh.

Accessorise with: “Bracelets, a nice watch and statement earrings to complete the outfit,” suggests Karen.

Avoid:“Dull colours,” she says.

Go sporty in the sun

Put it down on your check list. Running errands can now be sweat-free with a swimsuit!

Swimsuit, The Summer House; joggers, 11.11/eleven eleven; jewellery, Mirakin (Hari Nair )

Wear your swimsuit with:“A pair of waterproof beach shorts or joggers. Swimwear is ruling the runway as the ‘go-to’ outerwear. Designers are taking one step further with accepting and celebrating athleisure. From running errands to slaying it in a sculpted bodysuit, swimwear has so much potential,” reveals Sanya.

Accessorise with: “Nothing that a swimsuit doesn’t have. Besides being the new ‘it’ trend, this clothing trend helps you to change according to day to night temperatures without carrying an extra outfit. It has an inbuilt support, so bye bye bras! But most of all, it is durable and stain resistant. What more could you need to storm a day in the city?” exclaims Resham.

Avoid:“A complicated print for the shirt. Let the focus stays on your bikini,” says Karen.

Wrap around a midi

Headed to brunch today? Wear this to make heads turn…

Swimsuit, Shivan& Narresh; skirt and boots, H&M; jewellery, Mirakin (Hari Nair)

Wear your swimsuit with: “Paper bag waist pants or a skirt for a brunch look. This look could be functional and flattering as a brunch is all about carefree giggles and enjoying with friends,” says Resham.

Accessorise with: “Statement earrings,” advises Resham.

Avoid:“A body-sculpting attire. It’s a faux pas as brunches are all about comfort and casual vibes,” says Sanya.

From HT Brunch, October 7 , 2018

First Published: Oct 06, 2018