American Airlines to offer app detailing pandemic-related travel requirements

American Airlines to offer app detailing pandemic-related travel requirements

American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday it would offer its customers a mobile app to show Covid-19 testing and documentation requirements for their destination.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 08:35 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
USA
The app, VeriFLY, by software firm Daon, allows real-time verification of Covid-19 related credentials
The app, VeriFLY, by software firm Daon, allows real-time verification of Covid-19 related credentials(Unsplash)
         

American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday it would offer its customers a mobile app from November 18 to show Covid-19 testing and documentation requirements for their destination.

The app, VeriFLY, by software firm Daon, allows real-time verification of Covid-19 related credentials, such as diagnostic lab test results, and aims to streamline the check-in and verification process at the airport.

“Piloting this new solution is a direct response to our customers’ increasing desire to explore more international travel opportunities,” President Robert Isom said in a statement.

After verifying that the traveller's data matches the country’s requirements, the app displays either a pass or a fail message.

The app will launch for flights from American’s hub in Miami to Jamaica.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

