Chocolate lovers, don’t miss this amusement park built by real-life Willy Wonka

If the only balanced diet you like following is chocolate in both hands, then this theme park in the United States is a must-visit for you. From chocolate-themed roller coasters to custom-made bars, Milton Hershey’s 121-acre amusement park is every chocolate lover’s dream come true.

Candy is everywhere in the park at food stands and gift shops, and boxes of Hershey’s Cocoa can be seen wandering the park posing for pictures with visitors, reports The Independent. Milton Hershey, the creator brought his chocolate dream to reality. He turned a small dairy farming community in Pennsylvania into a chocolate town bearing his name and creating the ‘Sweetest Place on Earth’.

When the sugar buzz crashes, you can retreat to the Hotel Hershey, which was constructed during the Great Depression. The hotel’s spa extends the illusion and wraps it in chocolate, including cocoa baths, chocolate sugar scrubs and cocoa massages on offer.

Check out some more photos of the park:

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more