e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

For practicality’s sake, city dwellers increasingly want electric bikes and scooters

For many of the short trips city dwellers make, cars aren’t necessary or practical. Which explains the boom in bikes and scooters, privately owned or shared. A growing number are electric.

travel Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:51 IST
Christine Harper
Christine Harper
Bloomberg
For many of the short trips
For many of the short trips(Unsplash)
         

How do you get around the city?

More than half of the world’s 7.7 billion people live in urban areas. The United Nations says 2.5 billion more people could join them by 2050. That means traffic and congestion fees. For many of the short trips city dwellers make, cars aren’t necessary or practical. Which explains the boom in bikes and scooters, privately owned or shared. A growing number are electric.

“We’re seeing a tremendous push, enabled by venture capital but not always, to spread and sprinkle around the world hundreds of millions of potential vehicles,” Horace Dediu, founder of research firm Asymco, said at the BloombergNEF San Francisco event this year. “Once they’re available, the bet of micromobility is that they will be picked up and used.”

One luxury option is the foldable Gocycle, created by a former designer for the race car maker McLaren. The GX model, pictured here on a Berlin street, allows the rider to customize how much pedalling assistance the motor provides.

Just remember your helmet.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 11:51 IST

tags
top news
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Oct 05, 2019 12:38 IST
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
Oct 05, 2019 12:31 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
Oct 05, 2019 11:45 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Oct 05, 2019 11:51 IST
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Oct 05, 2019 07:55 IST
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Oct 05, 2019 11:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Travel