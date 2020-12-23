e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Germany extends UK travel ban despite EU urging to lift restrictions

Germany extends UK travel ban despite EU urging to lift restrictions

Germany on Tuesday extended its travel ban from Britain until January 6 amid concern over a highly infectious new Covid-19 variant, despite a European Commission recommendation earlier for member states to lift the ban.

travel Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 08:38 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jahanvi Gupta
Asian News International | Posted by Jahanvi Gupta
Berlin [Germany]
An updated travel advisory released Tuesday issued a transport ban starting December 22 until January 6 for travellers from Britain to Germany.
An updated travel advisory released Tuesday issued a transport ban starting December 22 until January 6 for travellers from Britain to Germany. (Unsplash)
         

Germany on Tuesday extended its travel ban from Britain until January 6 amid concern over a highly infectious new Covid-19 variant, despite a European Commission recommendation earlier for member states to lift the ban.

An updated travel advisory released Tuesday issued a transport ban starting December 22 until January 6 for travellers from Britain to Germany, but it noted that “a German citizen who wants to enter Germany at the border will not be refused.”

From January 1, 2021, people with residence and right of residence in Germany can be transported again, the advisory said. “The federal government must approve the flights individually.”

Germany is among a growing list of European Union nations that have recently barred or been considering banning travel from Britain over concerns about a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England.

Earlier on Tuesday, the European Commission advised that non-essential travel to and from Britain should be discouraged but said that people heading home should be allowed to do so, provided they undergo a Covid-19 test or necessary quarantine.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

top news
Chinese envoy meets President as Nepal’s communist party is headed for a split
Chinese envoy meets President as Nepal’s communist party is headed for a split
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
In Bengal, if you are with BJP, you lose: Saugata Roy
In Bengal, if you are with BJP, you lose: Saugata Roy
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
Most cities in northwest India record ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air
Most cities in northwest India record ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air
Wistron violence: Lessons for Indian manufacturing
Wistron violence: Lessons for Indian manufacturing
US loses one life every 33 seconds to Covid-19 in deadliest week so far
US loses one life every 33 seconds to Covid-19 in deadliest week so far
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In