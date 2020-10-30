e-paper
Japan eases travel curbs for China, eight others

Japan eases travel curbs for China, eight others

Japan has eased travel curbs for China, Australia, South Korea and six other countries and regions.

travel Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 10:09 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Tokyo
Tokyo steps up efforts to revive its economy while preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Tokyo steps up efforts to revive its economy while preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.(Pixabay)
         

Japan has eased travel curbs for China, Australia, South Korea and six other countries and regions, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday, as Tokyo steps up efforts to revive its economy while preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Japan lowered its infection risk advisory level for Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, New Zealand, Brunei and Vietnam, besides China, South Korea and Australia, to 2 from 3, telling its citizens to avoid non-urgent, non-essential trips.

Under the infection risk advisory level of 3, the public are instructed not to take any trips.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

