Japan to extend domestic travel discount campaign beyond January - Yomiuri

Japan to extend domestic travel discount campaign beyond January - Yomiuri

Japan’s government will extend a campaign to revive the country’s tourism industry with travel discounts beyond the end of January.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:41 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Tokyo
Officials have yet to decide how long the “Go To Travel” campaign will run.
Officials have yet to decide how long the "Go To Travel" campaign will run. (Unsplash)
         

Japan’s government will extend a campaign to revive the country’s tourism industry with travel discounts beyond the end of January, when the programme was set to end, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Officials have yet to decide how long the “Go To Travel” campaign will run, but Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government will most likely keep offering discounts for air fares and hotels until spring, the paper said.

The campaign has provided a boost to the travel industry, particularly Japan’s airlines, which have seen domestic bookings recover to around half of last year’s levels, helping them weather a collapse in air travel.

ANA Holdings <9202.T>, Japan’s biggest airline, yesterday forecast a record operating loss of 505 billion yen ($4.82 billion) in the year to March 31.

The Japanese government’s top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, said yesterday that Suga’s government would make an “appropriate decision” about the travel campaign when asked whether it would continue beyond January.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

