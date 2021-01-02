e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Kashmir again abuzz with tourists in New Year

Kashmir again abuzz with tourists in New Year

After a lull of nearly one-and-a-half years, Kashmir was again abuzz with tourists as thousands of people from different parts of the country descended on the picturesque Gulmarg, Pahalgam and other areas of the valley for the New Year.

travel Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 12:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Srinagar
As tourist arrivals spiked, the region witnessed huge traffic jams.
As tourist arrivals spiked, the region witnessed huge traffic jams.(Pixabay)
         

After a lull of nearly one-and-a-half years, Kashmir was again abuzz with tourists as thousands of people from different parts of the country descended on the picturesque Gulmarg, Pahalgam and other areas of the valley for the New Year.

As tourist arrivals spiked, the region witnessed huge traffic jams. The situation was such in the popular skiing destination Gulmarg that some tourists had to ring in the New Year from their vehicles stuck in traffic.

“One needs to understand that global destinations are ruled out due to the pandemic and Kashmir became an obvious choice for domestic travellers,” says Nighat Shah, the reservation manager with a prominent hotel chain in Srinagar and Gulmarg.

Hotels and resorts organised various events on the New Year’s Eve. Firecrackers illuminated the sky and musical shows enthralled the tourists.

The tourism department too organised an event in Gulmarg that drew a large number of visitors. Kashmir Divisional Commissioner P K Pole was the chief guest at the event.

“After all, people have undergone a lot of stress during 2020. Our effort was to help them de-stress,” says Masroor Hussain, the general manager of a hotel in Srinagar.

Managing Director of Ahad Group of Hotels Asif Burza says that after many years the tourism industry in the valley has seen such a busy December.

“Not only in Gulmarg, occupancy of hotels in Pahalgam and Srinagar too increased. There is a feel good factor in the tourism industry and we are looking forward to a great season ahead,” he said.

He thanked the Kashmir administration for controlling the Covid-19 pandemic. “Of course the Covid crisis was well managed.... It encouraged tourists to visit,” he said.

With the pandemic upsetting plans of travel to Europe, Kashmir emerged as the most preferred destination for tourists, he said.

Hussain feels that efforts made by hoteliers to woo domestic tourists by launching a programme, ‘Unlock Kashmir’, helped.

“It is a tough fight ahead. But, the aim of this programme was to garner support as Kashmir’s tourism can go to higher places if supported together by private and government players,” he said.

The tourism industry in Kashmir has suffered in the past few years for various reasons, particularly after the government imposed restrictions following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nighat Shah said that every tourist is well informed about the Covid-19 protocols and at the hotels “we follow all the Covid norms religiously. We undertake regular cleanliness drives and maintain quality and hygiene. We are committed to provide the best experience to the guests, but we also take extra precautions in view of the pandemic.” In Pahalgam, Rattan Shah from Gujarat said that he chose the destination after studying the impact of Covid-19 in Kashmir on a regular basis. “It was perfectly fine to be at a place where the impact is not so serious,” he said.

Summi Gupta and her husband Bimal feel that the decision to come to Kashmir was right. “Initially we were sceptical but after we came here, the hospitality of the people was amazing,” said Bimal. His wife nodded in agreement and added, “Work from home has its own stress. I guess it was a much-needed break.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
China hasn’t given up in Nepal, positions a team of 3 to continue outreach
China hasn’t given up in Nepal, positions a team of 3 to continue outreach
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
8 civilians injured after terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in J-K’s Pulwama
8 civilians injured after terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in J-K’s Pulwama
All passengers from UK to be tested for Covid on arrival between Jan 8-30
All passengers from UK to be tested for Covid on arrival between Jan 8-30
India recorded 29 cases of Covid-19 UK variant this week: A timeline
India recorded 29 cases of Covid-19 UK variant this week: A timeline
‘Come up with ways to turn local into global’: PM Modi tells IIM students
‘Come up with ways to turn local into global’: PM Modi tells IIM students
Delhi, other states saw losses worth Rs 27,000 cr amid farmers’ stir: CAIT
Delhi, other states saw losses worth Rs 27,000 cr amid farmers’ stir: CAIT
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In