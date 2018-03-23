Live like a Hollywood princess at this Geneva hotel suite dedicated to Grace Kelly

Here is a chance to live like a Hollywood princess in Ritz Carlton Hotel de la Paix in Geneva that is dedicated to late Hollywood actress-turned Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly.

The Geneva hotel is paying homage to the iconic actress, who stayed here in the 1960s. Earlier known as Hotel de la Paix and now known by its current name, the Ritz Carlton Hotel de la Paix has designed a special suite dedicated to Kelly as a tribute to her impeccable and elegant style.

The Grace Kelly suite has an incredible view of Lake Geneva, the picturesque Swiss Alps and the Brunswick Garden. (Photo courtesy: ritzcarlton.com)

The 1,131-square-foot suite includes a master bedroom, living room, kitchenette, and dining room, all decorated in the art deco style with gold details and accented with high ceilings and plenty of natural light. The suite also has an incredible view of Lake Geneva, the picturesque Swiss Alps and the Brunswick Garden.

If you happen to be in Geneva and book this suite in the hotel, you can enjoy your stay by sitting next to the fireplace and making yourself comfortable like your home in the walk-in closet.

Kelly is not the only celebrity the Ritz Carlton Hotel de la Paix has hosted over the years. Other well-known personalities like American actor Orson Welles and author Victor Hugo have also stayed in the Geneva hotel.

