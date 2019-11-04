Love Indian food and travelling? Explore the desi taste of Frankfurt

travel

Frankfurt, a dynamic and popular city in the heart of Europe, is the main hub for finance and trade, but there is more to it than meets the eye. It is also a cultural centre with world-class museums, opera houses, concert halls and art galleries.

Creative cuisines and gourmet kitchens, five-star restaurants offering an international fare to trendy eateries - the culinary offerings are truly diverse.

If you want to enjoy an authentic “a home away from home”, head to these top restaurants to enjoy the best taste of India in Frankfurt.

1. Jewel of India

This restaurant engages all your senses. From relaxing music to a world of flavours and spices transported from India, it comes together to create one of the best dining experiences. In the summers, the restaurant’s open-air terrace allows you to soak in the warmth of the sun while relishing the authentic Indian cuisine.

2. Saravanaa Bhavan

Saravanaa Bhavan is a 38-year-old restaurant chain, which began in Chennai. The restaurant offers unique lip-smacking vegetarian specialities of South India. The hot Dosas served with coconut chutney is something you simply cannot miss! The menu is full of vegetarian delights which excite locals and tourists alike.

3. Mera Masala

Based on the Indian principle of hospitality “Atithi devo Bhava”, Mera Masala offers a great unwind from the hustle and bustle of the city. The Indian cuisine is a feast for the senses with aromatic and delicious spice blends. Guests can enjoy an evening in an intimate setting with good music and a beautiful ambiance.

4. Little India

True to its name, Little India brings a part of India to Frankfurt. Explore a magical world of Indian cooking with a special festive spirit. The restaurant offers vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes from different parts of India. The highlight of Little India is the fine cocktails and special Indian desserts.

