e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Love Indian food and travelling? Explore the desi taste of Frankfurt

If you want to enjoy an authentic “a home away from home”, head to these top restaurants to enjoy the best taste of India in Frankfurt.

travel Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
If you want to enjoy an authentic “a home away from home”, head to these top restaurants to enjoy the best taste of India in Frankfurt. (Representational Image)
If you want to enjoy an authentic “a home away from home”, head to these top restaurants to enjoy the best taste of India in Frankfurt. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
         

Frankfurt, a dynamic and popular city in the heart of Europe, is the main hub for finance and trade, but there is more to it than meets the eye. It is also a cultural centre with world-class museums, opera houses, concert halls and art galleries.

Creative cuisines and gourmet kitchens, five-star restaurants offering an international fare to trendy eateries - the culinary offerings are truly diverse.

If you want to enjoy an authentic “a home away from home”, head to these top restaurants to enjoy the best taste of India in Frankfurt.

1. Jewel of India

This restaurant engages all your senses. From relaxing music to a world of flavours and spices transported from India, it comes together to create one of the best dining experiences. In the summers, the restaurant’s open-air terrace allows you to soak in the warmth of the sun while relishing the authentic Indian cuisine.

2. Saravanaa Bhavan

Saravanaa Bhavan is a 38-year-old restaurant chain, which began in Chennai. The restaurant offers unique lip-smacking vegetarian specialities of South India. The hot Dosas served with coconut chutney is something you simply cannot miss! The menu is full of vegetarian delights which excite locals and tourists alike.

3. Mera Masala

Based on the Indian principle of hospitality “Atithi devo Bhava”, Mera Masala offers a great unwind from the hustle and bustle of the city. The Indian cuisine is a feast for the senses with aromatic and delicious spice blends. Guests can enjoy an evening in an intimate setting with good music and a beautiful ambiance.

4. Little India

True to its name, Little India brings a part of India to Frankfurt. Explore a magical world of Indian cooking with a special festive spirit. The restaurant offers vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes from different parts of India. The highlight of Little India is the fine cocktails and special Indian desserts.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Maharashtra needs govt soon, says Fadnavis after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi
Maharashtra needs govt soon, says Fadnavis after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi
Odd-even in place in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal carpools to office
Odd-even in place in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal carpools to office
IndiGo says systems down across India, likely to hit airport operations
IndiGo says systems down across India, likely to hit airport operations
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
EXCLUSIVE: ‘India don’t need split captaincy’: Sourav Ganguly
EXCLUSIVE: ‘India don’t need split captaincy’: Sourav Ganguly
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
Odd-Even scheme begins as Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ category
Odd-Even scheme begins as Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ category
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News

Travel