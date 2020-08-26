Modhera’s Sun Temple transforms into a waterfall during the rain | Watch video

travel

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:54 IST

Indian monsoons are a sight to behold in any location and they bring along with them a certain nostalgia for times gone by. The heavens open up and wash away the dust and grime of the summer season and renew nature and all of its people. The monsoon in India has never just been about the rain, numerous festivals are celebrated to bring in the monsoon as well. As a primarily agricultural country, the monsoon season has great significance in India.

Just this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of the monsoon rains pouring down the steps of Modhera’s Sun Temple like a waterfall, and it is a sight to behold. The mesmerising visuals coupled with the sound of rushing water transport you to another dimension.

Modhera’s iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day 🌧!



Have a look. pic.twitter.com/yYWKRIwlIe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2020

The video shows the steps of the Modhera Sun Temple, that lead down to the Kunda or reservoir, completely overflowing with the rainwater. The Kunda is a popular site for tourists and natives alike, and children flock there to jump into the water from the steps.

The Sun Temple located in the Mehsana district of Modhera Gujarat, is an architectural marvel that rests on the banks of the river Pushpavati. The temple was built in 1026-27 CE, during the reign of Bhima I of the Chaulukya Dynasty, in the honour of ‘Surya’, the Sun God. It currently is the charge of the Archaeological Survey of India and it does not host prayer meetings any longer.

The architecture of the temple is in Māru-Gurjara style and has three axially aligned sections; the Gudhamandapa, the shrine hall; Sabhamandapa, the assembly hall and Kunda, the reservoir. The halls and the reservoir play host to some of the most intricate carvings on its exterior and pillars, depicting the golden age of Gujarat.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter