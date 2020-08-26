e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares beautiful video of iconic Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares beautiful video of iconic Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat

“Modhera’s iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day! Have a look,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted along with the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 26, 2020 09:46 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video on Twitter. (Twitter/@narendramodi)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just a few hours ago, took to Twitter, to share a video of the iconic Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat. The video, which is now wowing people, aptly captures the beauty of the heritage site.

“Modhera’s iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day! Have a look,” the prime minister tweeted. The video shows water cascading though the steps of the temple and it makes for an amazing watch.

Set along the backdrop of River Pushpavati, this is one of the legacies of the Solanki rulers, according to the official website of Gujarat tourism.

Take a look at what PM Modi shared:

Since being tweeted, the video has gathered over 5.8 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 97,000 likes and more than 17,000 retweets. People expressed their wonder at the beauty of the place. Here’s what they shared:

There were many who simply tweeted star-stuck emojis to share their reactions.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds peacocks at his residence, tweets video. Watch

tags
top news
Photos, chats and a phone: How NIA cracked the Pulwama case
Photos, chats and a phone: How NIA cracked the Pulwama case
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
How metro travel will look in Covid-19 era
How metro travel will look in Covid-19 era
10 things you need to know about NEET-JEE exam controversy
10 things you need to know about NEET-JEE exam controversy
LIVE: 1,059 fresh Covid-19 deaths take India’s tally over 3.23 million
LIVE: 1,059 fresh Covid-19 deaths take India’s tally over 3.23 million
Chinese phone brand pre-installs malware to steal money, user data: Report
Chinese phone brand pre-installs malware to steal money, user data: Report
‘Another split in Congress imminent?’: Watch Sanjay Jha’s response
‘Another split in Congress imminent?’: Watch Sanjay Jha’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In