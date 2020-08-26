Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares beautiful video of iconic Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat

it-s-viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just a few hours ago, took to Twitter, to share a video of the iconic Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat. The video, which is now wowing people, aptly captures the beauty of the heritage site.

“Modhera’s iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day! Have a look,” the prime minister tweeted. The video shows water cascading though the steps of the temple and it makes for an amazing watch.

Set along the backdrop of River Pushpavati, this is one of the legacies of the Solanki rulers, according to the official website of Gujarat tourism.

Take a look at what PM Modi shared:

Modhera’s iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day 🌧!



Have a look. pic.twitter.com/yYWKRIwlIe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2020

Since being tweeted, the video has gathered over 5.8 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 97,000 likes and more than 17,000 retweets. People expressed their wonder at the beauty of the place. Here’s what they shared:

Wow 😍 ☀🙏 — Prabhas ❤ (@ivd_RadheShyam) August 26, 2020

Very beautiful place. Everyone must visit at least once in the lifetime. — Jasmine Jani ❤️EF (@JaniJasmine) August 26, 2020

Amazing ..🙏 — Dr Shobha (@DrShobha) August 26, 2020

There were many who simply tweeted star-stuck emojis to share their reactions.

