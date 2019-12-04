Most expensive Christmas tree costing $15 million stands tall at Spanish resort. Pics inside

travel

Easily the most expensive Christmas tree in the world, the tree which is estimated to be worth more than $15 million has been set up at a Spanish resort in Marbella. Peppered with pink, red, white and black diamonds, edible treats and traditional decorations, the tree has high-value stones adorning it.

The tree has been put up at Kempinski Hotel Bahia in Marbella, which is nestled along Spain’s southern coast.

The hotel collaborated with fashion designer turned baker Debbie Wingham to create the Christmas tree which is said to be worth a whopping £11.9 million ($15.4 million) for display at the resort

Hotel guests and locals gathered in the newly refurbished lobby of the resort to bask in the glory of the tree, which was unveiled on November 30, as they sipped on champagne and heard traditional music. The tree was unveiled by the Hotel General Manager Axel Bethke, the Mayor of Estepona José Maria García Urbano and the Haute Couture Designer Debbie Wingham at Kempinski Hotel Bahia at the annual event, the Christmas Market which was a day about luxury, art, charity and local community.

Stunning handmade decor adorned the gorgeous tree, decorations include 3 carat pink diamonds, 4 carat sapphire, oval red diamonds, black and white diamonds, not to mention remastered and upcycled jewelerry from high fashion brands like Bvlgari, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Chanel.

Wingham posted a video clipping of the tree in all its splendour on the social media with the caption: “I call it 1.3 mill as it has 1.1 million dollar bills which are 24 carat gold bills then the diamond is a 200k job, the case is glass, the chain that hangs the ornament is 24 carat gold too, its quite a popular one, many people asking about it!”

Apart from Art Deco-inspired decorations like martini glasses, perfume bottles and 3D-printed chocolate peacocks, lighting and baubles, every tree branch is adorned with diamonds in different colours, apart from some sapphires.

