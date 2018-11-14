On Children’s Day, revisit your childhood memories at the 7 best tourist spots in Delhi

To celebrate Children’s Day, why not go back to places you visited as a kid on school excursions and family picnics — whoever said it’s just a day for the little ones?

National Zoological Park aka the Zoo

No matter what time of year it is, Delhi’s Zoo never fails to impress, but early winters is always a better time. There’s so much to see and experience here, and it’s a great place to take kids on a fun educational introduction to fauna. From white tigers and elephants to snakes and lemurs, there is a lot that one can spot.

Where: Mathura Road

Timing: 9am to 4.30pm

Picnic at Lodi Gardens

This is the perfect spot if you like a good old school picnic. Chill in the gardens, soak in a bit of history, chase the ducks near the pond or simply indulge in some games, at this place. One can also take kids on enriching and educational nature walks here.

Where: Lodhi Road

Timing: 6am to 7.30pm

Shankar Doll Museum at Bahadurshah Zafar Marg exhibits dolls from many countries across the world. (HT File Photo/Saumya Khandelwal)

Shankar’s International Dolls Museum

This one is for those who have a special place in their heart for dolls and figurines. The museum has an impressive collection of dolls from around the world — 6,000 dolls from 85 countries to be precise. Another interesting and informative thing from the kids’ perspective is a collection of 500 dolls dressed up in various outfits worn around the country.

Where: ITO, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Timing: 10am to 5.30pm

Nehru Planetarium

Named after Jawaharlal Nehru, our first PM and also the one who shares his birthday with Children’s Day. Enjoy the fabulous Sky Theatre here or learn a bit about the India’s space history with displays such as the Soyuz T-10 which carried India’s first cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma to space, his space suit and mission journal.

Where: Teen Murti Marg

Timing: 8am to 5.30pm

Science Museum in New Delhi is one of the largest science centres in Asia . (Sanya Rajesh Gupta/HT File Photo)

National Science Centre

Most kids might think of a science centre visit as something boring, but a day out here will definitely have them asking for round two. Full of cool exhibits and attractions, this is one of the largest science centres in Asia and is popularly known as ‘A Dream Castle for One and All’. Attractions you must definitely see here are Energy Ball, Kugel Fountain, Biotech Lab and the Innovation Space. Catch 3D shows here, too!

Where: Pragati Maidan

Timing: 10am to 6pm

National Rail Museum

See 100 life-size exhibits and learn about the Indian railways with working models, signalling equipment, historical photographs, antique furniture, and more. The museum’s star attraction, The Fairy Queen, is one of the best preserved steam locomotive engines that you can see here.

Where: Chanakyapuri

Timing: 10am to 5pm

Children’s Park

Play time is always fun, but nothing compares to a day out at Children’s Park. From trails to swings, you can enjoy quite a lot; and if you’re lucky, you might just get to witness some fun activities, too. What’s even better — the park is right next to the India Gate, so you can couple your trip here with an evening at the India Gate lawns.

Where: Near India Gate

Timing: 6.30am to 6pm

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 12:47 IST