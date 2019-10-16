Pack your bags and set out on a mouth-watering food trip in USA

travel

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 09:57 IST

Virginia Woolf once said, “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” For an unforgettable travel experience too, food is undoubtedly one the most important components.

It is through food that one can learn about a country’s history, traditions and societal norms. If you also travel in pursuit of indulging in unique cuisine in foreign lands, the United States of America is the place for you!

So, sit back for on a gastronomic journey - for you and your taste buds - through some American destinations!

Savour the Seafood (and Sunshine) in Georgia

Kick-off your trip in the Golden Isles of Georgia, comprising the city of Brunswick and the barrier islands of St. Simons Island, Sea Island, Little St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island.

The ocean provides all the best ingredients on these four gorgeous marshland and hammock islands, the perfect place to start your culinary journey.

Start on St. Simons Island and go straight to Halyards, capturing local, fresh flavours in a seasonal menu peppered with specialties like wild Georgia shrimp and cane grits.

On the same island, reserve lunchtime for oysters and wine; locals like the ones at The Half Shell. You’ll definitely want to make time to eat the seafood here the way nature intended: on the water.

For that, head to Echo and sample the sea scallops while you watch the sunset. On Jekyll Island, you’ll find family-friendly fare reflecting the beachy vibe and outdoor dining options that run the gamut from docks to courtyards.

Find four different eateries inside Jekyll Market or sit by the water at Latitude 31 Restaurant and The Rah Bar to take full advantage of the scene here.

Next Stop: South Carolina

It’s a college town, it’s a melting pot, it’s an outdoor lover’s dream - South Carolina’s capital city of Columbia has a little bit of everything, including a wide-ranging dining scene.

Like many cities around the U.S., Columbia is seeing a surge in the popularity of food trucks. These restaurants on wheels offer something for every palate. Of course, let’s not forget that we’re in the South; barbecue is a must, with Southern Belly BBQ lauded as some of the best in the country.

Order a sandwich with the Carolina-style Midas mustard sauce, and finish it with a locally brewed beer. It’s plenty to keep you satisfied while you make your way to Charleston.

Known for its seafood, tradition of home cooking and love of pork, Charleston’s food scene has been revving up in recent years. If you have a sweet tooth, start your day with a gourmet, made-from-scratch doughnut from Glazed; with flavours like chocolate-orange-ginger and strawberry-champagne, it’ll be hard to stop at just one.

Do a proper brunch to sample a menu full of Southern favourites like chicken and andouille gumbo, sweet potato hash, fried green tomatoes, and buttermilk biscuits; visit The Glass Onion for all that and more.

A standard Charleston dinner might include bouillabaisse, buttermilk fried chicken, or shrimp and grits; find them all at Hank’s Seafood, named Best Seafood Restaurant for 16 consecutive years by the locals.

Colorado: Food, Brews and Scenic Views

Start your culinary trip here in Colorado’s capital city, Denver. Get a taste of Denver’s dining scene at Denver Central Market, a food hall featuring nearly a dozen restaurants that focus on farm-fresh fare.

Try the small-batch roasted coffee at Crema Bodega, handmade pastries at Izzio Artisan Bakery, wood-fired pizza at Vero and homemade ice cream at High Point Creamery.

Wash it all down with a craft beer from nearby Ratio Beerworks, which has one of the most popular outdoor patios in town. Your next stop in Colorado Springs isn’t far, but Denver’s many attractions definitely merit an overnight stay.

For creative beer, spirits and food, don’t miss a stop at Colorado Springs’ Ivywild School, a mixed-use building that was, in fact, an elementary school from 1916 - 2009.

The classrooms have been repurposed to house inventive culinary enterprises such as Bristol Brewery Pub, Axe and The Oak Distillery Whiskey House and The Old School Bakery.

You can even order a cocktail at the old Principal’s Office and hang out in the former teachers’ lounge or study hall.

In addition to a burgeoning craft beer and spirits scene, Colorado Springs also has a growing craft coffee culture with places like Urban Steam Coffee Bar and Cafe and Loyal Coffee sourcing fair-trade beans from small and sustainable farms around the world!

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 09:56 IST