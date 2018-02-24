Planning a trip to Abu Dhabi? Here are the most exciting projects to look forward to

As Middle East’s top family entertainment and leisure destination celebrates its 10th anniversary, Yas Island presented its unique portfolio of immersive experiences and world-class attractions to the Indian market, while providing a ‘sneak peek’ of what’s in store for visitors in 2018.

The home of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Yas Marina, Yas Mall and Yas Marina Circuit, among other existing and upcoming exciting attractions, is all set to attract more than 48 million visits by 2022 as it becomes a global destination for entertainment and leisure.

Speaking on the occasion, Miral CEO, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, highlighted the successful journey of Yas Island over the last decade and how it is constantly evolving and innovating in terms of attractions, parks and tourism opportunities to become the favourite destination for Indian families.

With Indian travellers are among the top three nationalities visiting Yas Island, and the second largest group visiting Abu Dhabi, Indian visitor numbers are slated to rise by more than 10% by 2021, with more than nine million Indians expected to travel to the GCC in the next three years, according to research by Colliers International. Proximity to India, frequent flights, and attractive family packages are some of the top factors leading to UAE being a popular holiday destination for Indian travellers.

Yas Waterworld is the only Emirati-themed waterpark in the world. (Shutterstock)

Yas Island includes theme parks with immersive experiences for visitors. The best part: the destination is just seven minutes away from flights arriving into Abu Dhabi airport. The island is home to two world-class theme parks, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi (the world’s first Ferrari branded theme park offering unique entertainment experience through a winning mix of 37 Ferrari inspired rides and attractions), and Yas Waterworld (an Emirati-themed water park and home to 43 rides, slides and attractions). Together, the parks and Yas Island as a destination has been recognised for excellence and won more than 17 international awards.

At Yas Island, visitors can enjoy a tranquil getaway with plenty of fun under the sun at Yas Beach, as well as luxury shopping at 400 retail and entertainment stores at Yas Mall. Yas Island also features Yas Marina Circuit, one of the most technologically-advanced Formula 1 circuits in the world and a home for motorsports in the Middle East, as well as Yas Marina, a vibrant venue offering dining, fitness and leisure facilities in a stunning marine setting.

Home to two world-class theme parks — Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and YasWaterworld along with several other attractions — Yas Island continues to expand its portfolio of attractions by bringing new theme parks, attractions and unique projects with the vision to attract more than 48 million visits by 2022.

Furthermore, Al Zaabi confirmed that a new world-class theme park and a unique record-breaking activity destination are on track to launch this year. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, of which 90% construction is completed, will open its doors this summer. And CLYMB, a one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment facility, is set to impress with the widest flight chamber ever and the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall.

In addition, Yas Island will have 22 events in the first half of the year on a weekly basis until mid-May. Upcoming live entertainment and sporting action includes the world-famous Harlem Globe Trotters, The Illusionists, a Brazilian Carnival and a seven family festivals, which are free to the public. “As the number one destination for families, we are confident that Yas Island will continue to attract visitors from the region and Indian subcontinent, especially with new additions coming soon to Yas Island,” added Al Zaabi.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be home to 29 immersive rides, entertaining shows and interactive attractions. The indoor venue will bring together stories and characters from the studio’s portfolio of DC Comics’ superheroes through six immersive themed lands all under one roof, including the vibrant Cartoon Junction which brings together Bugs Bunny, Scooby Doo, and other famous characters under a cartoon sky, as well as Metropolis which will transport guests to a Manhattan-styled city of towering skyscrapers and feature characters such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

CLYMB, will feature a 9.75-meter-wide (32-foot) flight chamber. The facility will a game-changer for indoor skydiving, and offer the highest climbing wall at a soaring 43 metres, as well as a series of other walls that are suitable for all ages and abilities.

In 2022, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will open as another first for the region. The marine life-themed park will include the UAE’s first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return centre, and the park will be the first SeaWorld to open without orcas. Visitors can expect to experience up-close animal encounters, mega attractions, and a world-class aquarium with the latest technology for visitor engagement.

