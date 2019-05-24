Ramzan is all about eating together

It’s the month of Ramzan, and the best time to devour some lipsmacking kebabs, tikkas, biryani and other Mughlai foods. Have you started salivating yet? But, you don’t need to travel all the way to Old Delhi to be able to satiate your craving for authentic Mughlai cuisine. We have found some of the oldest eateries in Delhi-NCR, which serve mouthwatering Mughlai dishes at reasonable prices.

A KASHMIRI VIBE IN DELHI

If you are in the mood for something different, we have an option for you in Ahad Sons Foods. Located on Masjid Moth Road, this take-away offers Kashmiri delicacies such as Rista and Dushtaba. This place was set up in the ’80s, when Abdul Ahad came to Delhi from Srinagar, to promote Kashmiri food. His son, Mohammed Shafi Khan, today runs the place. “Our restaurant is known for its quality, service and authenticity. But, it’s not just Delhiites who come to relish our Kashmiri food. Film stars have also come here. The late Feroz Khan used to come, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora have also visited,” says Shafi.

Price for two: ₹600 - ₹650 Timing: 10am - 10pm

CHICKEN — TIKKA OR CHANGEZI?

The longest queues for food in Meharchand Market can be found at MI Food Centre. From tikka to biryani, you will get anything you want at a good price, and within the comfort of south Delhi. “We initially had a meat shop, but later introduced kebabs and tikkas in the ’80s. Other dishes followed in 2000,” says owner Mohammed Zohaib. “In Ramzan, people prefer fried food when breaking the fast,” he adds. Regulars list Malai Tikka, Chicken Changezi and Mutton Nihari as their picks.

Price for two: ₹500 (approx) Timing: Noon - 11pm (Monday-Sunday) and 4pm 11pm (Tuesday)

GALOUTI KEBAB GETS ROLLING HERE

You’d be familiar with delicious rolls and other Mughlai dishes in Khan Market. But, when it’s Ramzan, scout for a small shop in the back lane, called Azam’s Mughlai. “We’re operating this place for about 60 years now,” says Mohd Azam, owner. He hands us a pamphlet, which mentions that the eatery was earlier known as Aapki Khatir. “We first started a meat shop,” says Azam adding, “Later we started making Galouti Kebab and Chicken Biryani.” Regulars here love to indulge in other dishes too such as Paratha Rolls, Mutton Seekh Kebab, and Chicken Tikka.

Price for two: ₹400 Timing: Noon - midnight

FOR A WRESTLERS’ DIET

Near the dargah of Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki in Mehrauli is Pahalwan Dhaba. One of the oldest dhabas in the locality — running since 1985 — it’s frequented by people for the Chicken Biryani and Nihari. “People come to visit the dargah, and then eat at our dhaba. Celebrities such as cricketer Shoaib Akhtar have also eaten at our dhaba,” says owner Mohammed Adil.

Price for two: ₹100 Timing: 10am - 4pm and 7pm - midnight

MAGIC OF DESI GHEE

Open since 1931, Kake Da Hotel, in Connaught Place is known to all non-veg lovers. The owners say the secret of their popularity lies in their recipes comprising desi ghee. From Chicken Curry to Rogan Josh, almost all their dishes have a fan following. “Sometimes we don’t get time to eat the entire day, as there are so many customers,” says Sunny, one of the people managing the cash counter.

Price for two: ₹400 - ₹500 Timing: 10pm - Midnight

MUGHLAI MANIA IN GURUGRAM

Opened in 2003, Lazeez Foods in Galleria is for all Gurugrammers, who might not want to travel all the way to Delhi. It’s the perfect stop for some finger-licking Tandoori Chicken, Shawarma and Biryani, and gets crowded late in the evening. “Even Gauahar Khan used to come here at one point,” says owner Anas Qureshi. Since there’s no seating, most either eat outside or get the food delivered to their home.

Price for two: ₹400 Timing: Noon - 11pm

DROOL OVER KEBABS

Started in 1960, Alkauser in Chanakyapuri offers one of the most delicate kebabs in the city. Though it’s a small place, don’t underestimate the food. Its specialities are the Kakori Kebabs, Seekh Kebabs and Galouti Kebabs. “I enjoy having them with Barqi Parantha. Often, after my college, I head to this place with friends. And since it’s Ramzan, the entire ambience in the evenings is really something to savour,” says Kavya Gupta, a student.

Price for two: ₹800 Timing: 5pm - 10.30pm

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: May 24, 2019 11:40 IST