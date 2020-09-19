Russia to resume flights with Belarus and others from next week amid Covid-19

travel

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 11:02 IST

Russia will resume flights with Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan from Sept. 21 and with South Korea from Sept. 27, Russia’s coronavirus crisis centre, a government body, said in a statement on Friday.

The flights will operate in both directions and will be weekly, the centre said.

The centre also said that it was suspending the government’s special evacuation flights, a program launched to return Russian citizens to Russia after international air travel links were suspended in spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

