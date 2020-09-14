e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Saudi Arabia partially lifts flight restrictions, allows ’exceptional categories’ to enter and exit the kingdom

Saudi Arabia partially lifts flight restrictions, allows ’exceptional categories’ to enter and exit the kingdom

After a travel curb of six months courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia will partially ease the suspension on international flights from Tuesday while all restrictions on air, land and sea transport for Saudi citizens are expected to end ‘after January 1’ next year

travel Updated: Sep 14, 2020 10:36 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Riyadh
Saudi Arabia to partially lift international flight restrictions from Tuesday
Saudi Arabia to partially lift international flight restrictions from Tuesday(Twitter/Aviaforaviators)
         

Saudi Arabia will partially lift its suspension on international flights from Tuesday, the interior ministry said, six months after travel curbs were imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The kingdom will end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport for Saudi citizens “after January 1” next year, the ministry added on Sunday, adding that an exact date will be announced in December.

Gulf citizens and non-Saudis with valid residency permits or visas will be allowed to enter the kingdom from Tuesday as long as they are not infected with the virus, the ministry said in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

People in other “exceptional categories”, including Saudi government and military employees, embassy workers, students and people requiring medical treatment, will also be allowed to enter and exit the kingdom from Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia had suspended international flights in March, leaving many citizens and residents stranded overseas.

The ministry added that Saudi Arabia will later announce a plan to gradually allow the umrah pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia suspended the year-round umrah in March over fears of the coronavirus pandemic spreading to Islam’s holiest cities.

The kingdom also organised a scaled-down hajj in late July, with only up to 10,000 Muslims taking part in the annual pilgrimage, a far cry from the 2.5 million who participated last year.

The kingdom has sought to contain a spike in infections, which have now risen to more than 325,000 cases -- the highest in the Gulf -- and over 4,200 deaths.

But Saudi Arabia has also reported a high rate of recoveries, which surpassed 302,000 on Sunday.

In June, the kingdom moved to end a coronavirus curfew across the kingdom and lift restrictions on businesses, including cinemas and other entertainment venues.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
MPs should send message of solidarity to our soldiers: PM Modi
MPs should send message of solidarity to our soldiers: PM Modi
China invokes 1962 war to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
China invokes 1962 war to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
Over 92,000 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s tally closer to 5 million
Over 92,000 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s tally closer to 5 million
Provide ‘green corridor’ for medical oxygen tankers: Centre to states
Provide ‘green corridor’ for medical oxygen tankers: Centre to states
Parliament monsoon session: Azad, Adhir to decide Congress strategy
Parliament monsoon session: Azad, Adhir to decide Congress strategy
‘Reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients’: Delhi govt to private hospitals
‘Reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients’: Delhi govt to private hospitals
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In