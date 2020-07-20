e-paper
Shanghai to Chengdu: China’s cinemas begin to reopen after six-month coronavirus closure

Chinese authorities last week said they would allow movie theatres in low-risk areas to resume operations in a restricted fashion, a long-awaited piece of news for a leisure industry that has seen many other venues revive recently.

travel Updated: Jul 20, 2020 17:10 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Shanghai
People wearing face masks watch a movie in a cinema as it reopens following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China July 20, 2020.
People wearing face masks watch a movie in a cinema as it reopens following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China July 20, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

Some cinemas in Chinese cities from Shanghai to Chengdu reopened on Monday after a six-month closure, raising hope that the world’s second largest movie market can start to recover from painful losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March, COVID-19 infections have declined sharply and most of the country is now categorised as low-risk. In the past few days, however, parts of Urumqi, the capital of China’s far western region of Xinjiang, have been classified as medium to high risk due to a fresh outbreak.

A staff member wearing face mask disinfects seats in a cinema as it reopens following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China July 20, 2020.
A staff member wearing face mask disinfects seats in a cinema as it reopens following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China July 20, 2020. ( REUTERS )

“Last night I was so excited, so, so excited. I more or less didn’t sleep at all,” a Shanghai resident who gave her surname as Yao said as she queued on Monday to enter a cinema - with a face mask on - to watch the premiere of “A First Farewell”, a film set in Xinjiang.

Still, many cities kept their cinemas shut on Monday as Beijing said they would leave the final decision on whether to open up to local authorities.

Theatres in the capital Beijing, which experienced a fresh outbreak last month, for example, have not reopened.

Seats are seen with tape for social distancing as cinemas reopen following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China July 20, 2020.
Seats are seen with tape for social distancing as cinemas reopen following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China July 20, 2020. ( REUTERS )

China’s largest cinema owner Wanda Film, which manages over 600 theatres nationwide, told Reuters it opened 43 theatres on Monday, 10 of which were in Shanghai.

As of mid-afternoon local time on Monday, 3.03 million yuan ($433,662.52) worth of tickets had been sold on the day, according to Chinese ticket sales platform Maoyan Entertainment.

China’s film box office revenue was 64 billion yuan in 2019. The National Film Administration forecast in April that the industry would lose more than 30 billion yuan in ticket revenue this year.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

