There’s more awareness about influencer marketing now, than before: Devashree Sanghvi
The food and travel bloggers says that brands and the hospitality market understand the value of bloggers now more than ever.travel Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:01 IST
Food and travel blogger Devashree Sanghvi left a lucrative career as a lawyer to follow her passion of travel and food a few years ago. She started her food and travel page on Instagram called Thecrazyindianfoodie in 2015, and since then, has never looked back.
Her Instagram page boasts of 138k followers and is a verified account. “When I started the blog, I was a law student juggling internships, law school and also the struggles of running a new blog. In 2017, I graduated and got a job at a law firm. By this time, my blog had grown exponentially and so had my workload. I needed to dedicate more time to the blog and law being a demanding profession, too, I decided to take a break. I focused my energy into the blog and there’s been no looking back since then,” says Sangvi, who clearly loves her life as a travel and food influencer.
View this post on Instagram
Let’s TALK about mental health. It’s very important. It’s not a taboo to seek help. It’s okay to talk to others about your depression and anxiety. Depression can happen to anyone at anytime. No one chooses to be depressed. It’s okay to talk about it. It’s not a weakness and it’s not self afflicted. Don’t conceal your mental pain. Share it with people who matter and ease the burden. It’s nothing to be ashamed of and all of us go through something or the other at some point in life. You’re not alone. Let’s stop the stigma and help spread awareness on #mentalhealth especially amongst our young population. #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthmatters #mentalwellbeing
Quitting a well-established job to follow your dreams is not easy to do as it sounds. But Sanghvi did it without too many apprehensions. “It was a big decision and a scary one. But I also was well established with the blog when I did quit the law job, so I wasn’t just taking a leap into the unknown. Plus, I always had a strong education and back-up plan in case things didn’t go the right way. So, it was a well thought out decision,” she says.
One of the main struggles of being a social media influencer is the hours of screen time that one has ton dedicate. But Sanghvi says that you must interact with your followers and cannot let go of them when they are your main strength. “It’s really important to engage with your followers. Sometimes that’s tough with so many comments and messages coming in, but I make it a point to spend an hour a day at least replying to as many people I can. It’s really important to appreciate and interact with your audience as they’re your main strength,” says the blogger, who has travelled to multiple countries and has stayed at multiple resorts across the world, as part of her job.
View this post on Instagram
Throwback to a delicious breakfast in bed at @chrysalisboutiquehotel Astypalea, Greece! With @astypaleaisland @visitgreecegr Located in the Dodecanese group of islands, Astypalea is truly the butterfly of the Aegean sea. One of the most beautiful islands I’ve been too, the aqua blue waters, the mighty cliffs, whitewashed houses with colourful cobbled streets and warm people of Astypalea make it an absolute must visit the next time you plan a trip to Greece. This warm, delicious breakfast by Mama Nina sure made my day even brighter! Greece is on my bucket list again once things get better! Read my complete Astypalea guide on the blog with other Greek island guides too. Until then, I’m just going to dream of all these wonderful places ✨ #Thecrazyindianfoodie #Thecrazyindianfoodietravels #VisitGreece #Greece #astypalaia #astypalea #visitastypalea #greektourism #greekislands #dodecanese #greekislands #tcifingreece #breakfastinbed
Sanghvi truly believes that the digital marketing industry has changed drastically over the last few years. And she is glad that today, bloggers get the due respect that they deserve from brands and the market. “Now more than ever, brands realise the importance of working with the right kind of influencers. There’s more awareness and knowledge about influencers marketing than say two to three years ago,” she says.
View this post on Instagram
Gold chocolate eclair with hazelnut cream 😍❤️ Know someone who’d love this? I had this at Maître Choux, Kings Road, London!😍 @maitrechoux Chocolate and edible gold eclair stuffed with gooey, soft hazelnut cream makes for the perfect accompaniment to some afternoon tea! Maître Choux at Kings Road serves the BEST, handcrafted eclairs and Choux! The flower walls and pretty upholstery make the experience even better. I can’t wait to go back and eat this again once things are better! #Thecrazyindianfoodie #Thecrazyindianfoodietravels #London #TCIFinLondon #Londonfood #TCIFworldtour #Londonfoodie #londoner #eclairs #dessert #french #pastry #frenchpastry #londondiaries #visitlondon #lovegreatbritian #dessertporn #british #foodandtravel #travelblog #travelblogger #afternoontea
However, things seemed to have taken a turn for the worse in the hospitality industry with the pandemic hitting and people getting confined in their homes. But Sanghvi is positive that we will come out of this with a new normal. “The lockdown has severely affected the food, travel and hospitality industry which also affects us indirectly. I don’t know about the vaccine but we have to accept and live carefully with social distancing and proper sanitisation measures. People won’t step out except for work or unless absolutely necessary so this has and will really affect the whole dining out, travelling and vacationing in hotels business. But I feel that the future is bright. Once things start functioning, the need for social media and influencer marketing will rise, too,” she says, adding, “This will also lead to a boost in domestic tourism as more and more people will want to travel internally to places in India that are closer and safer than facing long quarantine periods abroad.”