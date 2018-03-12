Travellers, here’s what you gain when you book accommodation online

The most crucial part of planning a vacation is to book the perfect accommodation, which can fit into your specifications in terms of budget, location, proximity to the airport/railway station and so on. Thanks to the Internet, you can now access and book hotels online. There are also countless travel websites and apps which have made hotel bookings easier for travellers, particularly when one visits a new city or country. Here are some of the advantages of online booking of hotels:

* Saves time and money: Time and money are critical elements that one needs to utilise well. Online hotel bookings are hassle-free compared to visiting a travel agent’s office. Travellers can get assured monetary gains because online hotel bookings offer discounts, thereby helping travellers save extra bucks. While a convenience fee is charged by portals, it is still less than the commission charged by travel agents.

* User-friendly: Online Travel Agents (OTAs) are easy to use as the portal simplifies the booking process for the customer. There are many hotel options given which one can filter according to individual needs and make a comparison amongst various hotels.

* Reviews: Customer reviews about different hotels are available online and this is an important feature that helps one to make the right choices. Online reviews not only include comments from people who have stayed at a hotel but also pictures of that property. Customer reviews help in building a community of travellers who share detailed feedback about their travel experiences.

* Convenient payment procedure: The payment procedure is also easier with an online hotel booking system. Customers can pay when they book hotels, further increasing their income and not worry about the payment when they arrive. In addition, in case of no-show, one can always keep some of the money as compensation. Customers can pay by debit/ credit cards or net banking.

* Easier to get room upgrades: It is easier to create, publish, promote and sell packages and add-ons online. Customers can combine them as well as choose the package they want. This will further increase the revenue which can be generated, while customers will be able to get a room as per their requirements.

Inputs from Puspendra Sharma, the founder of HotelDekho, an online hotel bookings service in India.

