‘Mai shraap deta hu’: Angry shareholder curses company during virtual meeting, video goes viral

A viral video shows a shareholders' meeting for an Indian company turning into a battleground when one shareholder decided to launch a scathing attack on the company's management. During the annual general meeting, a shareholder, who initially thanked officials for letting him speak, quickly unleashed an angry tirade against the company, sharing his frustration at only being allowed to talk for "one minute, once a year." The investor's rant then took a mythological turn when he shared a story referencing Lord Brahma to attack the company's management(Representational)

The investor's rant then took a mythological turn when he sarcastically shared a story referencing Lord Brahma to attack the company's management. “Once someone asked Lord Brahma why dogs always live on the streets, and Brahma ji replied that those who don't return others' money and have ill intentions are made into dogs in their next life.”

He then proceeded to blast the company's managing director, who reported "40 years of experience," while accusing him of “never delivering profits. “When your funeral procession passes, not even ten shareholders will be part of it," he added.

The investor then slammed his sons and cursed him. "Aap agley janam me kutta banogay, mai shraap deta hu (I curse you to be born a dog in the next life)," he said.

However, once the management asked the shareholder to "maintain the decorum,” it was revealed that he only held one share in the company.

The video quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions on social media.

“One shareholder may be more powerful than all regulators and shareholder advocacy firms combined. It's time promoters respect shareholders in a true sense,” a user said.

Another added, “One angry retail investor with a single share hijacked the meeting.” The chairman’s reaction is also telling. He only asked about shareholding after the rant and dismissed the speaker once he said, “One share.”