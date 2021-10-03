Home / Trending / 100 robots showcase synchronized cheerleading routine at baseball game in Japan. Watch
100 robots showcase synchronized cheerleading routine at baseball game in Japan. Watch

The image shows the robots at a baseball game in Japan.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on Oct 03, 2021 06:10 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video of a cheerleading squad consisting of 100 robots was recently shared online. The clip showcases the humanoid robots at a baseball game in Japan. Shared on Guinness World Records (GWR) official Instagram page, the video is interesting to watch.

“Largest robot cheerleading squad: 100 Pepper humanoid robots, by Softbank Robotics and Fukuoka Softbank Hawks,” GWR wrote while sharing the video. In a reply, to their own post, they added a bit more information about the record. “The robot squad was presented with their certificate at a recent baseball game - Fukuoka Softbank Hawks vs Chiba Lotte Marines at Fukuoka Pay Pay Dome in Japan,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 22 hours ago. The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 8,200 likes and counting. It has also gathered different comments.

“It looked a bit strange at first,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is how the Matrix started,” joked another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

