108-year-old man sells vegetables with a smile in Punjab's Moga: 'True inspiration for all ages'

A heartwarming video of a 108-year-old man selling vegetables on the streets of Moga, Punjab, has captured the attention of social media users. Despite his age, the elderly vendor continues to work tirelessly, offering onions and potatoes with a smile that reflects an incredible sense of joy and determination. A 108-year-old street vendor in Moga, Punjab, went viral.(Instagram/_manithind_)

(Also read: Elderly man’s efforts to feed monkey perched atop a roof wins hearts. Watch)

A remarkable story of resilience

The video, shared by Instagram user Mani, highlights the centenarian’s unwavering commitment to his daily work. In his post, Mani praised the elderly man, describing him as an "incredible soul" and calling his life a "testament to resilience, hard work, and the power of staying grounded." The centenarian’s spirited attitude as he tends to his cart with an infectious smile has left a lasting impression on viewers, offering a powerful example of perseverance and strength, even in old age.

"Met an incredible soul today in Moga, a 108-year-old street vendor still selling onions and potatoes with a smile. His life is a testament to resilience, hard work, and the power of staying grounded. Truly inspiring to witness," wrote Mani, alongside the video that quickly went viral.

A viral moment of inspiration

In the video, the elderly man confidently shares his age, showcasing his enduring spirit. His cheerful nature as he interacts with customers and speaks about his life is enough to inspire anyone who watches. Despite his age, his determination to continue working rather than rest is truly remarkable.

Watch the clip here:

Public reaction to the video

The video has sparked a wide range of reactions online, with many social media users praising the vendor for his strength and positive attitude. One user commented, "This man is the true definition of resilience. He’s teaching us all to never give up." Another praised his infectious energy, saying, "What a beautiful soul! The way he continues to work with so much joy is heartwarming."

One more user reflected, "In a world where we often see people complaining, this man is out here giving us all a lesson in hard work and gratitude." Several others agreed, calling him an "inspiration" and applauding his "unbelievable spirit."

(Also read: 94-year-old man brings chicken soup for sick neighbour. Wholesome video wins hearts)

Another comment read, "This is the kind of positivity we need in our lives. Age is just a number for this legend!" A few users even shared their own stories of elderly family members, echoing sentiments of admiration for the vendor’s perseverance. One person wrote, "If he can work at 108, I have no excuse not to keep going!"