‘Hold no grudges, engage in no quarrels’: 108-year-old world's oldest barber honored for 94-year career, shares wisdom

A 108-year-old woman from Japan has chalked history by earning the Guinness World Record as the world’s oldest female barber. Shitsui Hakoishi, who has dedicated an astonishing 94 years to her profession, continues to serve her loyal clients while inspiring many with her remarkable journey. Shitsui Hakoishi started er career in 1931.(@GWR)

On March 5, Hakoishi received the prestigious recognition from Guinness World Records at a ceremony in Nakagawa, Tochigi Prefecture, where she still operates her barbershop. Her career began in 1931, when she left her hometown for Tokyo to become an apprentice at a small salon. By the age of 20, she had obtained her barber’s license, laying the foundation for her lifelong profession.

A lifetime of resilience and dedication

In 1939, Hakoishi and her husband opened their own barbershop in Tokyo. However, her life took a tragic turn during World War II when she lost her husband, and their salon was reduced to rubble in an air raid. Undeterred by adversity, she rebuilt her life, returning to Nakagawa in 1953 to open another barbershop, where she continues to serve a select group of loyal customers each month. “I have no plans to stop working,” she affirmed.

Hakoishi’s determination has extended beyond her profession. In 2020, she was chosen as a torchbearer for the Tokyo Olympics, preparing rigorously by walking more than 1,000 steps daily while carrying a pole of equal weight to the Olympic torch. Reflecting on the moment, she shared, “At the moment when I raised the torch, I felt truly alive.”

She attributes her longevity and sharp mind to maintaining a balanced diet of light food and a disciplined exercise routine that includes walking, shoulder movements, and leg stretches each morning. Achieving a Guinness World Record had been one of her goals, and she expressed immense joy at the accomplishment.

The award ceremony was attended by her children, including her son, who followed in her footsteps as a barber and wrote a book about her life, and her daughter, who supports people with disabilities while living with cerebral palsy herself. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Hakoishi said, “I’m truly overwhelmed with happiness. I’m grateful to everyone in the community. Life has been full of hardships since my youth, but now I’m truly happy. I will continue as long as I can.”

She also shared a guiding principle that has helped her remain positive through life’s challenges: “Hold no grudges, feel no jealousy, and engage in no quarrels.” Her story has resonated with many on social media, with one admirer remarking, “It’s not just about health; it’s imperative to have a purpose every day.” Another added, “Not only has she lived a long life, but it’s remarkable that she remains so clear-headed, able to work and communicate so effectively at her age.”

