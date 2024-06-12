13-year-old Indian-origin boy meets Tim Cook at Apple WWDC 2024: ‘Mission completed’

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2024 kicked off on Monday and will continue till June 14. One of the major events hosted by the tech company, it is no wonder that excitement around it is high on social media, with several people posting varied visuals. Among them is Shaurya Gupta, a 13-year-old Indian-origin boy whose picture has stunned people. He posted a photo of himself with none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook. The image shows an Indian-origin boy, Shaurya Gupta, with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the WWDC 2024 event. (X/@shaurya50211)

Gupta didn’t write much while sharing the photo on X. He wrote “Mission accomplished”, followed by the hashtag for the event. He also tagged Cook on his post.

Take a look at the share here:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has accumulated more than 2.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected nearly 7,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did X users say about this photo?

“Tim Cook seems to be a really genuinely nice guy,” posted an X user.

“Nice picture. He will never forget today. Thank you, Mr Cook. Nice,” added another.

“Core memory activated,” joined a third, referencing a phrase that is used to describe rare and happy moments in a person's life. This phrase is inspired by the animated film Inside Out.

“You earned it, kid,” wrote a fourth.

Later, Gupta also shared a post with a series of pictures of other people he met at the event. In addition to Tim Cook, he took photos with American YouTuber Marques Brownlee, author Paul Hudson, who writes books on the programming language Swift, and Apple VP Susan Prescott.

Apple introduced major updates and releases at the event. For the first time, the company introduced integrated ChatGPT across iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and the new macOS Sequoia. The organisation also launched the latest version of Siri.