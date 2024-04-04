2 striking images of Steve Jobs’ Apple vs Tim Cook’s Apple. X users have a lot to say

X user Sherman McCoy shared two pictures - one of Steve Jobs and the other of Tim Cook and it has since started a discussion on X. McCoy expressed that the pictures are proof of why ‘Apple feels different under Cook’. The post soon went viral, with many people adding their own context to the pictures as they thought it would be helpful for others to know. Steve Jobs co-founded Apple with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne on April 1, 1976. Tim Cook, on the other hand, became the CEO of tech giant after Jobs resigned from the post in 2011. (Screengrab)

McCoy even shared a caption along with the pictures. It reads, “Steve Jobs’s office versus Tim Cook’s office.” The first picture shows Tim Cook’s office setup, where he can be seen working on a standing desk. The second shows Tim Cook using Apple Vision Pro in his office.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While McCoy claimed that the pictures were from their offices, X users said it was ‘Steve Jobs’s home office’ and not the one at Apple.

According to Getty Images, the picture was taken at Steve Jobs’s home in Palo Alto, California, on December 7, 2004, for Time Magazine.

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

The post was shared on April 3 on X. It has since gone viral with over three million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has also received numerous likes and a flurry of comments from people.

Check out a few reactions to this post here:

“One is a home office, the other an office office,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I was really surprised to see Steve’s office is cluttered and messy, but something about it makes sense when I think about it.”

“Times are different,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared. “Steve Jobs was Apple. Tim Cook is the CEO of Apple.”

“<- what my office currently looks like. -> what I wish my office looked like (but with orderly bookcases). Also, what mini G5 is on the desk?!” wrote a fifth.