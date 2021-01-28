IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / 14-year-old's unique smart wristband to monitor the elderly wins award
Seeing his elderly grandmother suffer from Alzheimer's inspired Hemesh to invent a smart Wristband.(Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)
Seeing his elderly grandmother suffer from Alzheimer's inspired Hemesh to invent a smart Wristband.(Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)
trending

14-year-old's unique smart wristband to monitor the elderly wins award

Hemesh Chadalavada said that his journey started with small robots and cars, after which he started to recognise and devise solutions for day to day problems.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:10 AM IST

Hemesh Chadalavada, a Class 9 student from Hyderabad has been chosen this year as a recipient of the Bal Shakti Puraskar Award for his unique invention a smart wristband to monitor the elderly and disabled.

Chadalavada said that his journey started with small robots and cars, after which he started to recognise and devise solutions for day to day problems.

"I first used to make small robots and cars and then started recognizing problems in our daily life. So I started to make innovations which would help the country," he said, adding that he is greatly inspired by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, India's 11th President.

The 14-year old's keen interest in innovation led him to create several interesting gadgets. Seeing his elderly grandmother suffer from Alzheimer's inspired him to invent a smart Wristband to monitor the elderly and the disabled.

"Every 30 seconds a person in the world develops Alzheimer's disease. It is similar to forgetfulness in which the disease destroys memory and other brain functions. My grandmother was one amongst many who was suffering from this disease. She used to wander away from the house and get lost without the notice of her caregiver," he told ANI, adding that irregular health checkups were also a common phenomenon.

"So to solve the problem, I created a wristband which monitors the patient's health conditions like the pulse rate, body temperature and alerts the caregiver through a mobile app if the patient starts wandering," he said.

The mobile app also displays the vital statistics of the patient and sends them to the concerned doctor.

"My ambition is to create and innovate more such projects and devices which would be helpful for the country. I am very happy and honoured to receive this award. Although I have received many awards earlier, this is very special to me as the Government has recognized my skills and I think that this award is going to give a boost to my future projects and innovations," he said.

The Bal Shakti Puraskar is given to children across the country to recognize exceptional achievements in various fields including innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts and culture, sports and bravery.

Hemesh Chadalavada is among 32 applicants from across the country who have been recognised under different categories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hyderabadi
app
Close
e-paper
Dr KK Aggarwal during a live video. (@BlackKn59506535/Twitter screengrab)
Dr KK Aggarwal during a live video. (@BlackKn59506535/Twitter screengrab)
delhi news

Delhi doctor takes vaccine, angry wife says ‘why couldn’t you take me along’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:31 AM IST
As the clipping has gone viral, the senior physician issued a statement on Facebook saying, “I am aware of a video of myself that is doing rounds and I am glad I provide people with a moment of levity in these tough times."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seeing his elderly grandmother suffer from Alzheimer's inspired Hemesh to invent a smart Wristband.(Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)
Seeing his elderly grandmother suffer from Alzheimer's inspired Hemesh to invent a smart Wristband.(Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)
trending

14-year-old's unique smart wristband to monitor the elderly wins award

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Hemesh Chadalavada said that his journey started with small robots and cars, after which he started to recognise and devise solutions for day to day problems.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This time lapse shows a series of @nasachandraxray (blue) and Hubble (orange and red) observations of Supernova 1987A.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
This time lapse shows a series of @nasachandraxray (blue) and Hubble (orange and red) observations of Supernova 1987A.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

This sonification clip involving a supernova is absolutely mesmerising

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:45 AM IST
This latest post involving a supernova shared on official account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope will speak to your soul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Luciana Rebello with her mom.(Facebook/@Luciana Rebello)
The image shows Luciana Rebello with her mom.(Facebook/@Luciana Rebello)
trending

Mom shaves her head to support daughter battling cancer. Watch emotional video

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The emotional video has now left many misty-eyed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows baby elephant Penzi playing in mud.(Facebook/@Reid Park Zoo)
The image shows baby elephant Penzi playing in mud.(Facebook/@Reid Park Zoo)
trending

Baby elephant Penzi slips and slides in mud amid snowfall. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:59 PM IST
“Watching this has made my day. Just love them,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The statue of the Alabai, the Central Asian shepherd dog is seen in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.(AP)
The statue of the Alabai, the Central Asian shepherd dog is seen in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.(AP)
trending

Turkmenistan ruler creates new national holiday to honour local dog breed

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:18 PM IST
President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov ordered the holiday praising the Alabai, the Central Asian shepherd dog, to be celebrated on the last Sunday of April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers lift a fossilised tree, part of a petrified forest, with a crane on the island of Lesbos, Greece.(REUTERS)
Workers lift a fossilised tree, part of a petrified forest, with a crane on the island of Lesbos, Greece.(REUTERS)
trending

20-million-year-old fossilised tree discovered by scientists in Greece

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:57 PM IST
The tree was found during roadwork near an ancient forest petrified millions of years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A feline sitting inside a cat cave bed.(Twitter/@HeyitsTowler)
A feline sitting inside a cat cave bed.(Twitter/@HeyitsTowler)
trending

Human puts ‘eyes’ on cat’s cave bed, result is hilarious. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Since being shared, the video has gathered over 3.2 million views.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The picture has now created a stir among people.(Twitter/@floppy_llama)
The picture has now created a stir among people.(Twitter/@floppy_llama)
trending

Can you spot viral Bernie Sanders’ meme in this ‘Where’s Waldo’ inspired puzzle?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:33 PM IST
“Find Bernie [Sanders] and yes he is there and don’t ruin it for other people lol,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing the puzzle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An illustration shows the silhouettes of two baby tyrannosaurs from the Cretaceous Period of North America based on partial fossils unearthed in the US.(via REUTERS)
An illustration shows the silhouettes of two baby tyrannosaurs from the Cretaceous Period of North America based on partial fossils unearthed in the US.(via REUTERS)
trending

Embryonic remains show tyrannosaurs babies were 'born ready' to hunt

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:58 PM IST
The fossils,unearthed by researchers, represent two species from the group called tyrannosaurs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Staff inflate individual plastic bubbles, used as a safety measure against the coronavirus disease(via REUTERS)
Staff inflate individual plastic bubbles, used as a safety measure against the coronavirus disease(via REUTERS)
trending

Rock band organises unusual 'space bubble’ concert in Oklahoma, USA

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The group, The Flaming Lips, performed two concerts over the weekend in Oklahoma, where audience members danced along while enclosed in plastic bubbles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is a snake hiding in plain sight in the image.(Facebook/@@SunshineCoastSnakeCatchers)
There is a snake hiding in plain sight in the image.(Facebook/@@SunshineCoastSnakeCatchers)
trending

There’s a snake hiding in plain sight in this picture. Can you spot it?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 took to Facebook to share the image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The images were shared on Cincinnati zoo's official Twitter account.(Twitter/@CincinnatiZoo)
The images were shared on Cincinnati zoo's official Twitter account.(Twitter/@CincinnatiZoo)
trending

Kris the cheetah’s ‘then and now’ pictures may leave you saying aww

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The zoo is here to make your heart melt with an adorable ‘then vs now’ picture of Kris the cheetah.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the 16-foot-long shark.(Facebook/@Erika Almond)
The image shows the 16-foot-long shark.(Facebook/@Erika Almond)
trending

16-foot-long shark attempts to bite motor boat off Florida coast. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:58 PM IST
The post includes several pictures and some videos of the shark that Erika Almond and her friends encountered unexpectedly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Lily Ebert.(Twitter/@DovForman)
The image shows Lily Ebert.(Twitter/@DovForman)
trending

A fighter and survivor: 97-year-old holocaust survivor beats Covid

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:47 PM IST
People showered the comments section with love, appreciation and good wishes for 97-year-old Lily Ebert.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP