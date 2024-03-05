18 people travel in nine-seater Scorpio, netizens say 'India is not for beginners'

A video that has left people in disbelief shows the unbelievable sight of 18 passengers in a nine-seater Mahindra Scorpio. The video was shared on X by @rathor7_. After it was posted, it went viral in no time and garnered numerous reactions. Snapshot of the people coming out of Mahindra Scorpio. (X/@rathor7_)

"Desi people when they go to any marriage or function," wrote @rathor7_ as he shared the clip. The short clip shows a person making a video of the car and counting the passengers crammed inside it. As the video goes on, it shows people coming out from front and back seats of Scorpio. (Also Read: Noida man flees with Thar SUV that he took for a test drive, held by police)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Watch the video of the 18 people in Scorpio here:

This post was shared on March 4. Since being posted, it garnered significant attention. The share has close to 78,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has close to 1,000 likes and numerous comments. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to express their reactions. A few joked about the viral video and one even tagged Anand Mahindra in the post.

Here's how people reacted to the viral clip:

An individual wrote, "India is not for beginners."

A second joked, "@anandmahindra sir, this could be your best advertisement for Scorpio."

"The word 'comfort' left the chat," shared a third.

A fourth said, "Maybe they were just checking the build quality of Scorpio."

"They filled the entire village in the car," posted a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Earlier, another such unusual video went viral on social media. The video showcased a man riding a bike with six people on it. However, that's not all, in addition to the six people, there were also two dogs and a significant amount of luggage all on one single bike. After the video was shared, it left many people shocked.