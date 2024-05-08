2 drunkards on scooter slap a man in Bengaluru, mock him for being North Indian

In a disturbing incident, a man in Bengaluru claimed that he was slapped by a person who was going on a scooter. Not only that, but the drunk man also mocked him and his friends for being North Indians. Reddit user “avi1299” posted about his horrifying experience, and it went viral. A man claimed that he was slapped while walking down a road. (Unsplash)

The Redditor shared that when he was walking on a road, he felt a “tight slap” out of nowhere. Upon searching for the person who slapped him, he saw two people on a scooter. Later, the two drunk people got down from their vehicle and started shouting at him.

“He was angry because we were 'staring' at him and began to ask "How dare you stare at me!" in Kannada. This guy snatched my glasses from my face while saying, "Now how will you stare!". He was also screaming, "I am a one man army, I will take on all of you!" wrote “avi1299” in his post. He also added that when one of his friends spoke in Hindi, the drunk man started to mock him for being North Indian.

He further added that he and his friends didn’t react to the drunk men as they were not sure if the two had any weapons or a bigger group that could cause harm. (Also Read: Passenger pushes and punches bus driver over alleged fare dispute, fight caught on camera)

Later, when the two men left, “avi1299” and his friends searched for a CCTV camera and informed the police about what had happened.

“Now, the sad part is that my friend could smell whiskey off the Emergency Response Police. The police asked us who we were and why we were in Koramangala. We explained how we got into this situation and gave them a description of the assailants. They mentioned they would check the nearby park and patrol the area, but that's about it. When we suggested they check the CCTV footage of any cameras nearby, they weren't very thrilled with the idea,” he detailed in the post.

Take a look at the entire post here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 600 upvotes and numerous comments. (Also Read: Before killing 3-year-old son, mom made him say ‘goodbye’ to father on camera)

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “At this rate, carrying pepper sprays everywhere should be a norm like how we used to carry hand sanitisers."

A second added, "This is not new; it's not just me. Cases like these have happened to all my friends in Bangalore. One such auto driver threatened my colleague for not giving extra money."

"This sounds scary. Kudos to you, OP, for maintaining your calm.

I had a similar experience today where a guy tried hitting me and then played the Kannada card in our verbal argument. I was scared, especially given that I didn’t know Kannada and left. I hope to learn basic Kannada and self-defence in the future," commented a third.