Passenger pushes and punches bus driver over alleged fare dispute, fight caught on camera

A video of a fight between a passenger and a bus driver has gone viral. As per reports, the woman attacked the driver over an alleged fare dispute in South Los Angeles. Reportedly, the woman refused to pay for her ride. However, Dash buses are currently free of charge. Hence, the cause of the dispute remains unclear. The image shows a fight between a bus driver and a passenger over an alleged fare dispute. (Screengrab)

In the video going viral, the passenger is seen pulling the driver out of the bus and then punching her. The driver fights back and tries kicking the woman. This goes on till the end of the video.

Fox News shared the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Bus passenger attacks driver for refusing to accept money even though rides are free”.

Take a look at the video of the fight here:

Since being shared, the video has collected tons of views and likes. It has also accumulated several comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this viral video?

“Wait. So she was fighting for the driver to take her money? This legit just matches the energy of everything else that completely makes no damn sense in this world today,” joked an Instagram user.

“Have you ever noticed there is always someone around to videotape things like this but never to help,” wondered another.

“Why are people not helping? How horrible are you recording and not helping the lady? This is so sad!” joined a third.

“No way I’m reading the caption right. They fought because she didn’t want to take money for a free ride!?” wrote a fourth.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the woman who attacked the bus driver is homeless.

Bus drivers across the country are facing increasing hostility from passengers, reported the outlet. The number of transit workers being assaulted has tripled in the last 15 years.