A video of an open brawl in Bengaluru’s BMTC bus between two women went viral on social media after both hit each other with slippers in a fully loaded bus. The incident reportedly happened in a bus travelling from Majestic to Peenya. Two women hit each other with slippers in Bengaluru's BMTC bus. Video

In the video, two angry women were seen hurling slaps at each other using their slippers, and the co-passengers had to intervene to stop the nuisance. The argument between both erupted after one of the women asked the other to close the window, and she denied it. They both verbally abused each other, and the fight took an ugly turn further. It is also reported that the passengers asked the bus conductor to deboard them in the middle way. One of the people who was on the same bus recorded the whole incident and posted it on social media.

The video took the internet by storm, and several users said that such public nuisance incidents must be dealt with strict action.

A user wrote, “Once upon a time, BMTC travel was so peaceful. Now people are fighting over window sliding and hitting each other with their chappals!”

Another user jokingly called it ‘free entertainment’ along with free bus service as the Karnataka government provides a Shakti scheme for women. He said, “Apart from free bus rides, Karnataka govt is providing free entertainment as well. One more reason to promote public transport.”

A person also said that there must be marshalls in public transport to deal with such kind of issues. “No safety and security in public transport. has law and order broken down so much? why are there no marshalls in the bus?” he asked.