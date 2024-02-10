 Karnataka govt plans to erect a 10-storey building in Cubbon park | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka govt plans to erect 10-storey building in Cubbon park: 'Green genocide,' says BJP MP

Karnataka govt plans to erect 10-storey building in Cubbon park: ‘Green genocide,’ says BJP MP

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2024 02:26 PM IST

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said that this is a green genocide, and the government must immediately stop any such plans.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan opposed the government's plan to construct a 10-storey building inside the popular Cubbon Park and called it an ‘assault’ on Bengaluru’s greenery.

The Karnataka government reportedly proposed to construct a 10-storey annexe in the place of the old Election Commission office. According to reports, there has been an old proposal to demolish the old Election Commission office located next to the press club in Cubbon Park. The government is now reportedly planning to revive the old proposal and construct a massive building there. Environmentalists and other activists are opposing this proposal as it can increase the vehicular traffic in Cubbon Park, which will lead to an increase in pollution levels.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said that this is a green genocide, and the government must immediately stop any such plans. He said, “The Congress Govt's proposal to erect a 10-storey annexe in Cubbon Park is an assault on our city's greenery. Bengaluru's beloved lung space must be safeguarded, not suffocated by concrete monstrosities. Every Bengalurian must vehemently oppose and stop this green genocide.”

The horticulture department which maintains Cubbon Park is holding meetings regarding this and a decision is expected to be out in a few weeks. In 1975, Karnataka government drafted Karnataka Government Park Act and no construction took place after that in Cubbon Park.

However, the high court in 2019 had permitted to go ahead with the construction in the place of old Election Commission building, but without cutting any trees in the surroundings.

