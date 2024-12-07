2 men carry camel on motorcycle with tied legs in viral video: 'Humanity hits a new low'

A video showing a camel being transported on a motorcycle has grabbed the attention on social media, leaving viewers shocked and outraged. The clip, shared on X, captures two men precariously balancing the camel on their bike as they ride down a busy road. Camel tied and transported on a motorcycle sparked outrage online over shocking animal cruelty.(X)

(Also read: ‘Disgusting’ US woman who ate a cat gets one year in jail: ‘You’ve embarrassed this nation’)

A rare and disturbing sight

Camels, known for their resilience in extreme temperatures, are typically used for transportation in desert regions. However, seeing one being transported on a motorcycle is both unusual and distressing. In the video, the camel can be heard grunting as its legs appear cruelly folded and tied, sparking immediate concern from viewers. Although the exact location of the incident remains unclear, Arabic signboards in the background suggest it may have occurred in a Middle Eastern country.

Watch the clip here:

Social media backlash

The video has ignited a wave of criticism online, with users condemning the act as blatant animal cruelty. One viewer expressed disgust, stating, “This is pure torture. How can someone be so heartless?” Another commented on the apparent disregard for the camel’s suffering, calling for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws. A third person wrote, “This is shocking and unacceptable. Animals are not objects to be treated this way.”

(Also read: Ruthless men choke leopard with bare hands in Uttar Pradesh. Hair-raising video angers internet)

Many users called for the men to be held accountable, with one adding, “Such acts should not go unpunished. This is a violation of basic decency and animal rights.”

Another case of animal cruelty

The camel’s ordeal isn’t the only recent instance of shocking animal abuse to make headlines. In a separate incident, a theatre actor in Odisha, India, was arrested for violating the Wildlife Protection Act. The actor, portraying a demon in a stage adaptation of the Ramayana, reportedly ripped open a pig’s stomach and ate its raw meat during a live performance. This gruesome act sparked outrage among both the audience and animal rights activists.

These incidents highlight the urgent need for stronger measures to protect animals from such inhumane treatment.