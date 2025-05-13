20-year-old Noida man suffers 35% burn, hospitalised after toilet seat explodes. No, it wasn't due to any gadget

In a bizarre and shocking incident, a man in Greater Noida suffered serious injuries when the western toilet inside his home exploded. As per a Times of India report, the explosion took place a few days ago in Sector 36. (Also Read | Bengaluru woman shares chilling details of toilet hidden camera ordeal) The explosion took place a few days ago in Sector 36.(Representational)

Toilet seat explodes in Noida home

When Ashu Nagar pressed the flush button, the toilet seat exploded with a loud noise and triggered the fire. However, it is to be noted that Ashu wasn't using any mobile phone or electronic gadget at the time.

Ashu's father, Sunil Pradhan, said, "The blast left Ashu with severe burn injuries to his face and body. He was rushed to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, where doctors confirmed he had suffered 35% burns."

Why did the explosion take place

While people might think that the explosion was caused by electrical issues, that wasn't the reason. All appliances, including air conditioning, were working properly at the time of the explosion. As per initial assessments, the explosion was due to methane gas buildup. The family thinks that methane might have collected inside the toilet bowl, which was due to a clogged drain.

According to them, a spark might have ignited the gas which led to the explosion. However, the source of the spark is not known as of now. A local resident Harinder Bhati said, "Pipes here are not just old, but they haven't been cleaned in years. Choked pipes can lead to the accumulation of gas, which can explode under pressure."

What authorities have said

Senior manager of the Greater Noida Authority, AP Verma, said that the system "is clean and functioning normally," adding that the "explosion might have resulted from some internal problem within the house".

Apparently, ageing plumbing, poor ventilation, and neglected sewage maintenance can create dangerous conditions in modern homes.