'He had daughter's pictures next to other women': Bengaluru woman shares chilling details of toilet hidden camera ordeal

A Bengaluru woman narrated her nightmare ordeal after she allegedly discovered that she was being filmed inside the bathroom of a popular sweet shop in Koramangala. In a series of posts, she shared the events that unfolded after she found a hidden phone recording her at Anand Sweets & Savouries' washroom. The woman claimed she went into the eatery to use the toilet.(Representational)

She said that she had gone to the eatery to use the toilet while on her period as a friend suggested that it would be a hygienic and clean toilet space. However, once inside, she saw a gap in the cement wall and decided to check it.

"At the first-floor washroom, I noticed the wall in front wasn't fully made of bricks. Instead, the center part had fiberglass at the top and wooden strips at the level of the commode. I sensed something was wrong. I tapped the fiberglass and decided to crouch down and look through the wooden strips. That's when I saw a phone placed on the other side. I saw the phone move. That's when I realised I was being recorded," she said.

Shaking and panicked, she ran outside and asked the store's manager to check the phones of the staff and find the man who was allegedly recording her. She said that her request fell on deaf ears and she decided to call the police.

‘He called me didi’

CCTV footage was checked and the police zeroed down on one employee. He was taken to the police station and after several hours, confessed to filming her, she said. "He confessed, claimed he deleted the videos, and begged for forgiveness, even calling me "didi" and saying he had a newborn daughter. That only made me angrier. On checking his phone, I found images of other women from the internet alongside his baby's photo," she revealed.

She claimed that Anand employees tried to talk her out of taking any action and the company's regional director allegedly told her she would be "over this in a few weeks". "He tried to emotionally manipulate me by saying he saw me as a daughter. But no father would ask his daughter to forgive such an act. He shifted blame, saying the accused worked for a third-party agency (Adityavani) and was a migrant worker they didn't even know," she said.

Breaking down in tears, she said she tried to leave but alleged that the regional director blocked the door to stop other customers from seeing her crying. "I broke down and tried to leave. I felt trapped. I've been dealing with panic attacks and sleepless nights," she said.

Eatery issues statement

She also called out other people's response to her decision to take action against the culprit, saying she was asked to let go of the matter as it was unlikely to end in a conviction and could harm her reputation.

Anand Sweets & Savouries issued a statement to HT.com on the case, saying that they were cooperating with the authorities and are planning to appoint attendants for washrooms.

"We are deeply disturbed by the incident reported on April 25th at our Koramangala outlet. We do not condone such behaviour—these actions are unacceptable. The individual responsible was a technician contracted for maintenance. As a company that prioritises the safety and dignity of every guest, we are implementing stronger safeguards across all our locations. These include appointing female attendants for washrooms, assigning female managers at our stores to address escalations, ensuring separate washrooms for men and women, and conducting daily inspections of all washroom facilities. We are undertaking all necessary corrective actions to prevent any recurrence," they said.

