Home / Trending / 23-year-old police officer in USA's Arkansas heroically saves baby from chocking
The image shows 23-year-old officer Hubbard who saved the baby's life in USA's Arkansas.(Facebook/@PottsvillePolice )
The image shows 23-year-old officer Hubbard who saved the baby's life in USA's Arkansas.(Facebook/@PottsvillePolice )
trending

23-year-old police officer in USA's Arkansas heroically saves baby from chocking

The officer saved the baby in USA's Arkansas who was chocking on medicine.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:00 AM IST

A new officer of an Arkansas police department has turned into a hero for a family of a newborn as he went above and beyond to save the little one’s life. You’ll also want to applaud the 23-year-old officer Hubbard after knowing the story of how he saved the baby from chocking on medicine.

The infant’s father Joe Chronister was giving anti-gas drops to his newborn boy Grady when suddenly he began to choke, reports Fox News. The family quickly called the emergency services when the three-week-old infant started turning ‘purple.’

It was officer Hubbard who answered the call. Accessing the situation, he quickly jumped into action and started patting Grady on his back which eventually helped dislodge the medicine and clear his airways.

Pottsville Arkansas Police Department also took to Facebook to share an image of the officer and the baby:

"Whenever I rolled up on this call, anytime I deal with something that involves a child, I think about how the parents would want me to treat the child as if it was mine," the policeman told Fox News. He added that the incident left him overwhelmed and he started crying after reaching his car from the scene of the incident.

“Got him breathing and got him crying, which is a good thing,” Chronister told Fox 16. “He saved my baby’s life,” he added.

Officer Hubbard will be awarded with a life-saving award later this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook usa

Related Stories

The man slipped while trying to board a moving train at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai's Kurla. (Twitter/@Central_Railway)
The man slipped while trying to board a moving train at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai's Kurla. (Twitter/@Central_Railway)
trending

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Central Railways shared a video of the rescue on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.