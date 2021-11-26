Home / Trending / 26/11 attacks: Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra share posts to pay homage
26/11 attacks: Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra share posts to pay homage

26/11 attacks: Both Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra posted pictures with their heartening posts.
26/11 attacks: Ratan Tata shared this image along with a heartening post.(Instagram/@ratantata)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:05 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Business tycoons Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra posted heartening posts on the 13th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. They also paid their homages to those who lost their lives in the deadly strikes.

“The hurt we endured 13 years ago today, can never be undone. We should however continue to let the memory of the attacks, which were meant to break us, become the source of our strength as we honour those we lost,” Ratan Tata wrote while sharing a post on Instagram.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share his post. “We take our daily lives and routines for granted. May we never forget that a virus can turn all that upside down: The virus of hatred and terrorism. Remember our true heroes,” he wrote. His post is complete with a few images.

The terrorist attacks were carried out in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Friday, November 26, 2021
