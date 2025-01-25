Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

27-year-old Indian engineer on ‘career break’ faces tourist visa rejection in US amid Trump’s immigration crackdown

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 25, 2025 01:49 PM IST

A Reddit user claimed his visa to the US was rejected after he revealed that he was between jobs in India.

A 27-year-old man took to Reddit to share his tale of woes, claiming that his visa for travelling to the US as a tourist was rejected while his father and sister got theirs accepted. He further explained that he faced rejection despite making it clear that though he is currently in between jobs, he is set to start his educational journey at a prestigious Indian institute. The US visit was only a part of his vacation. This post came amid US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, where hundreds of migrants were arrested and deported.

A man's Reddit post about his US visa getting rejected has gone viral. (Pixabay)
A man's Reddit post about his US visa getting rejected has gone viral. (Pixabay)

“27M Engg with 4.5 years of work experience in analytics. I worked for 1.5 years in ZS and then another 3 years in an Indian startup. In Dec 2024, I received an admit from the Indian School of Business for an MBA. My session would start from April ‘25, so my family and I decided to go on a vacation to the US in March. Hence, I resigned from my company in Dec, and served my last day on Jan 10th. So technically, I am on a career break right now,” the man wrote.

Also Read: Indian parents denied entry at US airport as Donald Trump's immigration rules tighten: Report

He then added the questions he was asked during his visa interview and how he responded. He wrote that his visa was ultimately rejected, adding, “I’m extremely gutted. I know my background isn’t very strong but I did have strong reasons to come back to India - higher studies!”

Take a look at the entire post here:

B1/B2 Rejection for 27M India
byu/paranoid_android_0 inusvisascheduling

What did social media say?

“I think you gave a contradictory answer for question 1. You should’ve stopped at vacation. The officer never asked who lives in the US. So what essentially happened was that the VO thought you were going to visit your family and may end up staying back longer and actually not vacation. You should always answer to the point. Don’t volunteer any information unless asked,” posted a Reddit user. Another added, “Extremely disappointing buddy. Seems like a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.. really don’t feel the background could be blamed.. either the fear of staying back with a h/w sister is too high or they were just done with that day’s quota.”

Also Read: ‘F**k you, Trump’: JD Vance, Elon Musk react to Haitian man's remark during ICE crackdown

A third expressed, “Your answers indicated financial dependence on your sister who has no income and that didn't sound like you are financially capable.” A fourth wrote, “Sorry, but 27M is an obvious case for rejection.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On