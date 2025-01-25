27-year-old Indian engineer on ‘career break’ faces tourist visa rejection in US amid Trump’s immigration crackdown

A 27-year-old man took to Reddit to share his tale of woes, claiming that his visa for travelling to the US as a tourist was rejected while his father and sister got theirs accepted. He further explained that he faced rejection despite making it clear that though he is currently in between jobs, he is set to start his educational journey at a prestigious Indian institute. The US visit was only a part of his vacation. This post came amid US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, where hundreds of migrants were arrested and deported. A man's Reddit post about his US visa getting rejected has gone viral. (Pixabay)

“27M Engg with 4.5 years of work experience in analytics. I worked for 1.5 years in ZS and then another 3 years in an Indian startup. In Dec 2024, I received an admit from the Indian School of Business for an MBA. My session would start from April ‘25, so my family and I decided to go on a vacation to the US in March. Hence, I resigned from my company in Dec, and served my last day on Jan 10th. So technically, I am on a career break right now,” the man wrote.

He then added the questions he was asked during his visa interview and how he responded. He wrote that his visa was ultimately rejected, adding, “I’m extremely gutted. I know my background isn’t very strong but I did have strong reasons to come back to India - higher studies!”

Take a look at the entire post here:

What did social media say?

“I think you gave a contradictory answer for question 1. You should’ve stopped at vacation. The officer never asked who lives in the US. So what essentially happened was that the VO thought you were going to visit your family and may end up staying back longer and actually not vacation. You should always answer to the point. Don’t volunteer any information unless asked,” posted a Reddit user. Another added, “Extremely disappointing buddy. Seems like a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.. really don’t feel the background could be blamed.. either the fear of staying back with a h/w sister is too high or they were just done with that day’s quota.”

A third expressed, “Your answers indicated financial dependence on your sister who has no income and that didn't sound like you are financially capable.” A fourth wrote, “Sorry, but 27M is an obvious case for rejection.”