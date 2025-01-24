Indian parents denied entry at US airport as Donald Trump's immigration rules tighten

Since Donald Trump assumed office for his second term as President of the United States, the Indian immigrant community has been on edge. The uncertainty surrounding potential changes to immigration rules, particularly for those on temporary visas like H1-B, has caused widespread anxiety. Trump's reputation for implementing strict immigration policies has further fuelled these concerns. During Donald Trump's second term, Indian parents were sent back from the US after being denied entry for failing to present return flight tickets. (Representational image/Pixabay)

Indian parents denied entry over missing return tickets

In a troubling incident, Indian parents visiting their children in the US were denied entry at Newark Airport for not having return tickets. The couple had travelled on B-1/B-2 visitor visas with plans to stay for five months. However, upon arrival, immigration officials informed them that a return ticket is now mandatory under new 2025 regulations.

Despite their pleas and explanations, the parents were sent back to India directly from the airport. This development has left many Indan travellers confused, as there has been no official announcement from US authorities about this new requirement.

Unannounced rule change causes confusion

The unexpected enforcement of this rule has sparked concern among travellers. Immigration officials at the port of entry cited the 2025 regulations as the basis for denying entry to the parents. However, the lack of prior notice or public communication regarding these changes has left many in the dark.

This incident highlights the need for clarity and transparency from US immigration authorities, especially given the far-reaching implications of such policy changes.

Precautionary measures for Indian travellers

This incident has also set alarm bells ringing among the Indian diaspora and prospective visitors to the US. Many are now questioning what other unforeseen measures might be enforced at ports of entry.

Given President Trump’s reputation for implementing strict immigration policies, travellers are being urged to exercise additional caution. Ensuring all documentation is in order, including return tickets and proof of travel plans, is now crucial to avoid such situations.