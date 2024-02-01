285-year-old lemon found in dead man's cabinet sold for over 1.48 lakh

A 285-year-old lemon, yes, you read that right, fetched a whopping £1,416 (approximately ₹1,48,000) reported by UPI. This unique dried citrus fruit was discovered nestled within a 19th-century cabinet, brought to Brettells Auctioneers in Shropshire, UK by a family who inherited it from a late uncle. A dried lemon that was sold in an auction in England.

A specialist, who was photographing the cabinet for sale found the lemon in the back of a drawer. The auctioneers also didn't have any issue with finding the age of this ancient lemon as it came with a message. The message, engraved on the dried citrust fruit read, "Given By Mr P Lu Franchini Nov 4 1739 to Miss E Baxter." (Also Read: Two heritage chairs from Chandigarh auctioned for ₹40 lakh in Paris)

Take a look at the picture of this lemon here:

As per The Sun, the cabinet is thought to have been carried as a romantic gift from colonial India to England. "We thought we'd have a bit of fun and put it (lemon) in the auction with an estimate of £40-£60," said auctioneer David Brettell. However, in Newport, Shropshire, it sold for £1,100, plus fees, for a total of £1,416. The cabinet brought in just £32.