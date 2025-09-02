29-year-old shares why she left her stable bank job after 3 years: ‘Choosing peace over money wasn't easy'

A video of a woman quitting a stable and well-paid job at a bank without an offer or a clear plan for what to do next is going viral. In the clip, the woman expressed how she has lost herself during her daily routine and decided to resign. The woman who said she left her bank job without a plan B. (Instagram/@pestolicious)

“Not all heroes wear capes…some just quit jobs. So I closed the chapter that was no longer serving me,” the woman wrote. In a video, the 29-year-old explained why she left her job.

In a separate post, she shared an update about her life. “I quit my job without a solid plan B. But would love if you guys can support me in this journey.”

She continued, “Sab log judge karte hai without stepping into the other person’s shoes (People are quick to judge others). Mujhe bhi ye job bhot mehnat se mili thi, dream job jaise thi lekin mujhe nahi pata tha ki asliyat kuch aisi hogi (I had gotten this job with hard work and it was like my dream job, however, I never imagined the reality would be different.)”

“I haven’t seen anybody in the last 3 years who is completely satisfied with this job, but quitting is a privilege only some can afford. I was fortunate enough to have that privilege, and I will forever be grateful,” she added.

People supported the woman, adding that it takes courage to leave a job. One individual remarked, “It takes a lot of courage! Not everyone can do this. Good luck for your future endeavours, mate. Stay happy.” Another posted, “Nowadays, everyone is resigning from their jobs to become a travel vlogger.”

A third expressed, “Hey @pestolicious, can you tell me what you are doing now and how you are managing the day-to-day expenses. Even though I am working in a PSU bank, I am not motivated enough to continue for a long time, but I have no plan B as of now.” The OP replied, “I have some savings, plus I only spent on basic necessities while at work. I didn't take any loans, so I have no EMI. My monthly expenses were less than 5k.”

A fourth wrote, “I joined SBI in 2009 and quit in 2021. I opened my own boutique and am running it successfully. I feel so happy and liberated. I can easily understand your perspective.”