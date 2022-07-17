2-year-old boy points to different body parts and it is adorable to watch

It is adorable to watch videos of toddlers being their cute self. Toddlers usually learn a lot from their parents and their profession. In a delightful video that would make you smile, a 2-year-old boy can be seen pointing to his body parts that his mother, who is a physical therapist, taught him. The video of the boy is adorable and at the same time hilarious to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account that__physio_lady_ on June 27. It has received more than 1.1 million views so far. “When your mom is a physical therapist, you learn anatomy at 2 years old,” says a text insert on the video along with a laughing emoji. In the video, the boy named Mason is asked to point at his knees, toes, elbows, shoulders and back. The little boy points to all the body parts that he is asked. In the end, the boy is asked to show his muscles and he flexes his arms adorably.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 1.67 lakh likes. It also prompted netizens to post lots of comments.

“He is amazingly cute, those expressions,” commented an Instagram user. “He made my day!! Such sweetness!” posted another. “This is super cute,” wrote a third.