31-year-old comes back to life after his heart stopped beating for 50 minutes

In a miraculous event, a 31-year-old man came back to life after his heart stopped beating for nearly 50 minutes. The incident took place in South Yorkshire. As per reports, Ben Wilson’s heart stopped after suffering a massive heart attack while at home. The man whose heart stopped beating for 50 minutes is now recovering well. (Unsplash/@averey)

Wilson was in his flat, with his 27-year-old fiancé Rebekka Holmes, when he had the attack, reports the Metro. Immediately, Holmes started administering CPR and continued till the paramedics arrived at the scene.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“When the paramedics came they said it wasn’t looking good. They used a defibrillator to shock him 11 times in 40 minutes before finally getting a heartbeat,” Holmes told the Metro.

“But when they got him outside in the garden he went again and they shocked him six times in another ten minutes and brought him back again. They put him in an induced coma straight away to minimise any damage,” she added.

Eventually, he was taken to Barnsley Hospital but then transferred to Northern General Hospital where he underwent an emergency surgery, reports the outlet. Holmes was told that “it didn’t look good for him” due to his unhealthy lifestyle.

On the seventh day after his initial attack, he suffered multiple heart attacks again and at this point, the doctors again told Holmes that “he would not make it”.

"I stayed by his side the whole time, telling him I loved him. I sang him our song ‘Dream a Little Dream of Me’, sprayed my perfume on his pillow and put a teddy he bought me, saying ‘Love you to the moon and back’ on it, at the side of him,” Holmes told the outlet what it was like for her when Wilson was admitted at the hospital.

Despite Wilson having heart attacks, kidney failure, blood clots, and seizures, he finally came out of the coma after five weeks. Not just that, he reportedly left the doctors shocked when he stood up by himself.

The outlet reported that the first word Wilson said after coming out of the coma was “Rebekka” - his fiancé's name. Talking about it, Holmes shared, “It was a beautiful moment”.

The incident took place last year in June. After months of being admitted to hospital, followed by rehab, Wilson finally came back home a few days ago. He is now planning his wedding with Holmes.

“I am so grateful for everybody to allow me to be here today, and for Rebekka being there. I don’t know what would have happened to me if she had walked away. I have a second chance at life and I’m going to take it with Rebekka by my side,” Wilson said while talking about how his fiancé stood by him during this difficult time.

How is Ben Wilson recovering?

“We are delighted to hear that Ben is doing well, and his recovery is all the more remarkable given the seriousness of his condition when he was admitted to hospital,” Dr Jennifer Hill, Medical Director at the hospital, told the Metro.‘

"It is a testament to the skill of the medical teams here and our colleagues across the health service in the region that he has made such good progress, and of course to Ben’s determination and resilience,” the doctor added.