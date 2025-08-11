4-year-old girl calls child helpline to report mom as ‘bad girl’ for shouting at her

A father’s hilarious Rakhi morning story has gone viral after his four-year-old daughter decided to “report” her mum to the child helpline. A viral Reddit post of a father recalled how his daughter called 1098 to report her mum.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

The Redditor, who said he is a software engineer, has identical twin daughters. He says one is sweet and calm while the other is “hell notorious.”

On Raksha Bandhan, he and his wife were getting the girls ready. His wife was dealing with the notorious twin, who was already upset about her dress. Running late, she ended up shouting at the little girl, which only made her cry harder and run to her father.

As he dressed her, she grabbed his phone, waved it at her mum and said, “Shout again and I’ll call 1098 (child helpline number).”

"My kid called the child helpline on my wife," the caption of the post reads.

The parents had taught both their daughters this number for emergencies, though the daughter only knew it as a special number to use if Mum and Dad weren’t around.

“Papa, please gimme phone, please. I gave her my phone. And then she started showing it to her mom and giving her warnings," the post reads.

A few minutes later, she quietly went to another room and actually called the number.

Mumma is a 'bad girl,' she scolded me:

When the helpline counsellor answered, the girl began, “Mumma is a bad girl, she shouted at me.” When asked why, she explained, “Because I didn’t like the clothes she bought for me, so I didn’t want to wear them.”

She then proudly told the counsellor, “I am in HER home, and Papa dressed me in my favourite clothes which my mum didn’t want.”

After some more chatter, she got frustrated and hung up, only to return to her parents and announce, “I have called the police and they are coming home.”

Kids often surprise adults with their cleverness and quick thinking. Even when they don’t fully understand something, they find creative ways to use what they’ve learned to handle situations on their terms.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@FeelingTurbulent291/Reddit)

Internet reacts:

Reddit users found the story hilarious and heartwarming. Many laughed at the little girl’s boldness and clever use of the child helpline, calling her “too smart for her age.”

One of the users, @Direct_Host__, commented, "4 year olds are becoming smart these days, I would have been convinced with a toffee back then."

Another user, @shiviam, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, "Can I call retroactively against my parents? I am in my middle age now."

The post quickly went viral, spreading smiles and reminding everyone how kids can surprise us with their innocence.