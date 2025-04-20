Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru man shares powerful post on parenting: 'Raising daughters in India is a revolution'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Apr 20, 2025 12:26 PM IST

A Bengaluru man’s heartfelt LinkedIn post on raising daughters in India went viral.

A Bengaluru-based father's moving post about raising his daughters in India has grabbed the internet's attention. Ajit Sivaram, co-founder of U&I, shared a powerful message on LinkedIn, describing parenthood as a revolutionary act—especially when it comes to raising daughters in a traditionally patriarchal society.

On LinkedIn, a Bengaluru man shared a heartfelt post about raising daughters in India.(LinkedIn/Ajit Sivaram)
On LinkedIn, a Bengaluru man shared a heartfelt post about raising daughters in India.(LinkedIn/Ajit Sivaram)

(Also read: Daughter congratulates father for his bar council license, gets classic Indian dad response: 'He is a cutie')

Titled "Raising daughters in India is a revolution disguised as parenthood", the post explores how fatherhood has been his most transformative leadership journey—surpassing even the lessons of an MBA.

“The world wasn’t built for them”

"Every morning, I watch my girls put on their uniforms, pack their dreams, and step into a world that wasn't built for them," Sivaram wrote. "A world that will question their ambition, police their laughter, and measure their worth by their silence."

His words resonated with many, especially when he described the subtle biases his daughters face daily—from being ignored on playgrounds to having their ideas dismissed until a boy repeats them. “Leadership isn't learned in boardrooms. It's learned at dinner tables,” he added, sharing the challenging conversations he has with his daughters about gender expectations.

From home to boardroom: Lessons in empathy

Sivaram reflected on how raising his daughters has altered the way he views workplace dynamics. "When I visit clients' offices, I now see the women who are interrupted in meetings... the invisible labour that keeps teams functioning but receives no credit." He emphasised that the corporate world doesn’t just need more leadership programmes for women, but more male allies—men who have seen the world through their daughters’ eyes.

(Also read: Delhi woman writes heartfelt LinkedIn post to help her father find a new job: 'Hire my dad')

"My leadership style isn't built on authority. It's built on empathy,” he continued. “Because every night, I go home to two girls who ask me about my day. And in their eyes, I see the question they're really asking: ‘Did you make the world a little better for us today?’”

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts

The post has received over 8,000 likes and hundreds of comments, with many users praising his perspective and emotional honesty. Several called it “the most powerful thing I've read in a while,” while others applauded his empathy, saying, “This is what real leadership looks like.” One commenter remarked, “You’ve captured what many fathers feel but rarely articulate.” Another wrote, “This gives me hope for future generations.” A user added, “As a mother of two girls, I couldn’t agree more.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Bengaluru man shares powerful post on parenting: 'Raising daughters in India is a revolution'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On