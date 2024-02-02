5 incredible Ayodhya Ram Temple replicas that wowed people

People from across India and various other countries created different artworks to pay their tributes to the newly inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A few showed their skills by making intricate replicas of the temple. From selecting unconventional materials to mounting a replica on a car, these creations are bound to leave you stunned. The image shows two replicas of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. (X/@ani_digital, @ANI)

1. Replica made with biscuits

A man from West Bengal left everyone surprised when he selected Parle-G biscuits as his choice of material. A video shared on X shows the artist making a beautiful and intricate replica of the temple. As per reports, he used 20 kg of biscuits to complete the entire structure.

2. Marvellous creation with matchsticks

A sculptor from Odisha used nearly 1,000 matchsticks to create a Ram Mandir Replica. "It took six days to complete this replica of Ayodhya's Ram mandir. I used a total of 936 matchsticks to finish this project. The Ram Mandir replica has a length of 14 inches and a width of seven inches. I don't think that it is possible to make a Ram Mandir replica using matchsticks smaller than this,” Saswat Ranjan, the artist, told ANI.

3. Replica by a civil engineer

“A civil engineer from Nagpur, Prafulla Mategaonkar, has made an 11-foot replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple at his home,” ANI wrote in a tweet and shared a video of his creation.

“I found several perspectives (for the design) of the Ram Temple on the internet. As a civil engineer, I studied all of them... Then I made a graphical drawing and thought about the material I would use. This process started before Diwali last year,” Mategaonkar told ANI.

4. Beautiful replica made of silver, gold, and diamonds

Kunj Bihari Singh, a national award-winning artist from Varanasi created this amazing replica. Here is a video that shows him talking about his creation:

5. Museum’s special tribute

A museum in Hyderabad came up with a special creation. They created a replica that is mounted on top of a car. It is created by the Sudha Car Museum.

Here’s the video of the replica:

What are your thoughts on these videos? Which of these surprised you the most?